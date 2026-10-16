Travis Konecny Linked To the Canadiens

The rumor going around right now is that Kent Hughes is looking into all the star players who might be available throughout the National Hockey League.

Are you surprised? No, of course not: he's in a position where he has to do this. He can't rule out any scenario if he's going to fulfill his mandate to improve the team.

That doesn't mean he's willing to do whatever it takes to land every player, of course. But a phone call doesn't commit him to anything.

The most recent name to surface (though we don't know if the Habs actually called Philly—just to be clear) is Travis Konecny. He was first linked to the Canadiens by the folks at Bleacher Report in an article about the young player's future.

It's mentioned that his grit could replace that of Brendan Gallagher.

Joe Yerdon on Konecny & the #Habs: Adding Konecny to the Canadiens' roster would help replace the grit, feistiness, and ability to frustrate opponents that Brendan Gallagher provided for so many years. Konecny's similarities to the former Habs mainstay would make him a natural fit. – 10/15 #GoHabsGo #LetsGoFlyers #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 16, 2026

Then, The Hockey News also ran an article linking the player to the Habs. We know the young man has a no-trade clause through 2031 (and a 14-team clause through 2033), and it's unclear whether he would say yes to the Canadiens.

The 29-year-old from Ontario earns $8.75 million per season.

.@NHLFlyers forward Travis Konecny linked to Montreal. The winger would have to waive his no-trade clause. https://t.co/j7x9WAd3eC — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) October 16, 2026

But should the Canadiens really be interested in him? It's a valid question, considering he isn't a center and stands only 5'10”.

He's talented, yes. But…

But the reason his name keeps coming up publicly is because the Flyers—who are off to a rough start this season—reportedly aren't satisfied with Konecny's effort on certain nights.

We mentioned this briefly in a recent article.

Does the Canadiens want to use its salary cap space to acquire a small winger who doesn't always give it his all? I feel like there are better ways to improve.

Next, as far as I'm concerned. And that's true even if we need reinforcements in the top-6 as soon as possible.

In a nutshell

– The Dodgers were swept.

Shohei Ohtani's resurgence wasn't enough. https://t.co/tTUiGl1SVU https://t.co/hk32KDwIXD — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 16, 2026

– Keeping Alex DeBrincat in town is a smart move.

Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast about Shawn Horcoff: I think, league-wide, Horcoff has more credibility in the job now than he did before Tuesday. (After signing DeBrincat's deal) – 10/15 #LGRW #NHL https://t.co/oHkhslwkhW — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 16, 2026

– Obviously.

“We know he's got better than this, we know he is better than this, and we know how badly he wants it” – @EricEngels on Jakub Dobeš #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro https://t.co/BcA0Z9ad1o — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 16, 2026

– We'll be keeping an eye on him over the next few days.