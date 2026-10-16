Travis Konecny Linked To the Canadiens

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Travis Konecny Linked To the Canadiens
Credit: Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The rumor going around right now is that Kent Hughes is looking into all the star players who might be available throughout the National Hockey League.

Are you surprised? No, of course not: he's in a position where he has to do this. He can't rule out any scenario if he's going to fulfill his mandate to improve the team.

That doesn't mean he's willing to do whatever it takes to land every player, of course. But a phone call doesn't commit him to anything.

The most recent name to surface (though we don't know if the Habs actually called Philly—just to be clear) is Travis Konecny. He was first linked to the Canadiens by the folks at Bleacher Report in an article about the young player's future.

It's mentioned that his grit could replace that of Brendan Gallagher.

Then, The Hockey News also ran an article linking the player to the Habs. We know the young man has a no-trade clause through 2031 (and a 14-team clause through 2033), and it's unclear whether he would say yes to the Canadiens.

The 29-year-old from Ontario earns $8.75 million per season.

But should the Canadiens really be interested in him? It's a valid question, considering he isn't a center and stands only 5'10”.

He's talented, yes. But…

(Credit: Hockey DB)

But the reason his name keeps coming up publicly is because the Flyers—who are off to a rough start this season—reportedly aren't satisfied with Konecny's effort on certain nights.

We mentioned this briefly in a recent article.

Does the Canadiens want to use its salary cap space to acquire a small winger who doesn't always give it his all? I feel like there are better ways to improve.

Next, as far as I'm concerned. And that's true even if we need reinforcements in the top-6 as soon as possible.


In a nutshell

– The Dodgers were swept.

– Keeping Alex DeBrincat in town is a smart move.

– Obviously.

– We'll be keeping an eye on him over the next few days.

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