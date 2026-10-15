Netflix is dedicating a documentary titled Untold to Daejon Love, the fake 49ers player

Netflix is set to revisit a case that caused quite a stir online.

The streaming service is preparing a new episode of its documentary series Untold, dedicated to Daejon Love, a man accused of using a fake identity linked to the San Francisco 49ers to deceive numerous women.

Titled Wide DECEIVER, this documentary will examine an alleged scam involving fictitious romantic relationships and fraudulent investment schemes. According to the reported charges, more than twenty women are said to have fallen victim to this scheme, resulting in financial losses totaling over $1.3 million.

The case centers in particular on the identity that Daejon Love allegedly claimed to have. He reportedly claimed to be a player for the San Francisco 49ers in order to gain the trust of the women he contacted. The romantic relationships were then allegedly used as a means to establish a personal connection before offering them investment opportunities presented as lucrative.

These allegations shed light on a form of fraud that is particularly difficult to detect: one that exploits people's emotions, trust, and hope for a lasting relationship to obtain money.

With this production, Netflix aims to showcase the human and financial consequences of this case. The narrative will draw in particular on firsthand accounts from people who claim to have been affected by the alleged scheme.

A Netflix documentary centered on the testimonies of alleged victims

The series Untold is dedicated to compelling stories from the world of sports and events that have sparked widespread reaction. With Wide DECEIVER, the production will explore a case in which the world of American football allegedly served as a front for deceptive relationships.

The testimonies of those involved should shed light on how the relationships allegedly developed, what promises were allegedly made, and what consequences the financial losses entailed.

The story also raises questions about the risks associated with online encounters and investments proposed by individuals whose identities or intentions are not clearly established.

For subscribers, this documentary promises an in-depth look at a case where appearances, emotions, and money take center stage. However, it will be important to distinguish between the reported allegations and the facts that may eventually be established by the authorities.

With Wide DECEIVER, Netflix adds to its catalog a story that highlights the potential dangers of emotional manipulation and dubious financial promises.

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