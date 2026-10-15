MLB in Brief: Trea Turner and Shortstop | Carlos Mendoza in Philly

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Trea Turner and Shortstop | Carlos Mendoza in Philly
Credit: FOX

Trea Turner and shortstop

If he doesn't improve defensively in 2027, the Phillies will move him to a different position.

Carlos Mendoza in Philadelphia

The former Mets manager will serve as the third-base coach and infield coordinator.

What a story

Jake Bauer wanted to call it quits two years ago.

Chase Utley didn't want to be the Phillies' manager

Hmm…

An Uncertain Future

What's in store for the Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton?

The DBacks and Luis Garcia Jr.

They wanted him at the trade deadline.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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