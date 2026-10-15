MLB in Brief: Trea Turner and Shortstop | Carlos Mendoza in Philly

Trea Turner and shortstop

If he doesn't improve defensively in 2027, the Phillies will move him to a different position.

“He didn't have a good year. He needs to fix his swing. He knows he has to be better at shortstop. I told him that's a must. I told him he can't play shortstop the way he did in 2026 heading into 2027.” Dave Dombrowski told him that if he plays shortstop the way he did in… pic.twitter.com/YwixDsWnzu — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 15, 2026

Carlos Mendoza in Philadelphia

The former Mets manager will serve as the third-base coach and infield coordinator.

Some Phillies news: —Trea Turner will get a chance to start the season at shortstop. Dave Dombrowski says he'll need to play better to stay there.—Former Mets manager Carlos Mendoza will be the new infield coach.—The Phillies re-signed left-handed reliever Tim Mayza. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) October 15, 2026

What a story

Jake Bauer wanted to call it quits two years ago.

Two years ago, Jake Bauer told his agent he was retiring. The plan was for his wife to go back to teaching and for him to stay home with their child. Three days later, she told him she was pregnant, so he went back to work instead—for the insurance. Tonight, he hit the go-ahead… pic.twitter.com/YhlkiYI6gS — the Sports ON Tap (@thesportsontap) October 15, 2026

Chase Utley didn't want to be the Phillies' manager

Hmm…

From @jaysonst: The Phillies asked to interview Chase Utley and Raul Ibañez for the manager job. They said thanks but no thanks. More here: https://t.co/buZuk1WFcN — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) October 15, 2026

An Uncertain Future

What's in store for the Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton?

There are a lot of big questions facing the #Yankees this offseason. Giancarlo Stanton is among them. A look at where he stands—on the roster and contractually—after another injury-plagued season. https://t.co/WMVuozod28 — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) October 15, 2026

The DBacks and Luis Garcia Jr.

They wanted him at the trade deadline.

Diamondbacks Pursued Luis García Jr. At Trade Deadline https://t.co/qiTwo408V0 pic.twitter.com/wOHg4Ck2f2 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 13, 2026

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