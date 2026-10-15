Martin St-Louis: “It’s always hard to win when you give up five goals.”

Jakub Dobes' start to the season has been lackluster.

As a result, the Canadiens are giving up goals to their opponents far too often. They aren't always able to build on their momentum or even come back in games.

Not all of the 18 goals Dobes has allowed in four games are his fault (early in the season, many things on the ice weren't going his way), but he is the main reason the Canadiens are giving up goals.

| The Habs wake up this morning with the 5th WORST TOTAL in the NHL in terms of goals allowed. Yet the team has been excellent defensively at 5-on-5 over the past four games—among the NHL's elite. What's your take on all this? https://t.co/WVxP8ARoTG — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 15, 2026

Since the start of the season, advanced stats show that Dobes has allowed six more goals than expected. That's what Renaud Lavoie said this morning on BPM Sports.

Does that explain it?

In yesterday's game, as we were discussing earlier, he took the wind out of his players' sails. He didn't have a good game, and the Canadiens paid the price in the standings.

Did he take his #1 spot for granted this summer? It's fair to ask that question.

The goalie (who we hope will find his form again) knows he isn't playing up to his potential. He's aware that he needs to be better and that he needs to give his team momentum.

He said as much after yesterday's game.

Jakub Dobeš's comments following the Habs' loss in Washington. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/HV20wlp0jq — RDS (@RDSca) October 15, 2026

Martin St-Louis, who often defends his players in front of the cameras (as modern coaches do), didn't want to throw his goalie under the bus.

But he said (twice) that he wanted to review the game before discussing it.

The Habs coach declined to comment on his goalie after Wednesday's

game https://t.co/THTc8SnFyb — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 15, 2026

That said, as Jonathan Bernier (Journal de Montréal) reports, the coach did say that it's hard to win a hockey game when you give up five goals.

So St-Louis can talk to Marco Marciano about Dobes's game until next week, but he's likely to reach the same conclusions as everyone else.

Let's be honest: I don't blame St-Louis for acting this way. His role, unlike that of those who cover the team, isn't to point out to everyone how poorly his goalie has started the season.

He has to protect him publicly and find solutions internally.

We can all agree that, in the short term, that will mean relying on Jacob Fowler. On Saturday, the American absolutely must start the game against the Buffalo Sabres.

But let's keep in mind that if the Habs want to be successful this season, they'll need at least two good goalies. That's the foundation—in 2026.

In a Nutshell

– They're on fire.

The Brewers could advance to the World Series as early as tonight. https://t.co/QGLIjJGuMm https://t.co/PXhGUMbzqz — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 15, 2026

– Interesting.

Brendan Shanahan becomes an advisor to the LPHF → Link in bio https://t.co/FE6lQTqflr — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) October 15, 2026

– Nice.

Mario Lemieux's son, Austin, has qualified for a tournament on the U.S. professional circuit next

week https://t.co/9XYZRzMJpY — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 15, 2026

– Must-read.