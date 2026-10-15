Geoffrey Cantin-Arku is the recipient of an award

Using soccer to help young people: that has been Geoffrey Cantin-Arku's goal throughout his career.

That commitment has just been recognized. The Montreal Alouettes linebacker received the 2026 Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award.

Presented since 2010, this award honors the CFL player who best embodies the values of Canadian veterans: strength, perseverance, courage, camaraderie, and commitment to the community. Members of his family broke the news to him on the field on Thursday at Hébert Stadium. The No. 9 player joked that one of them had kept the secret for a week.

His journey is a testament to these values. Having lost his father at a young age, he left Quebec to play college football in the United States. Since arriving in Montreal in 2024, he has become a mainstay of the defense and special teams.

In 2025, he founded the GCA Academy in Quebec City, which provides training, mentoring, and leadership development opportunities to more than 250 young people. He has also supported Purolator's Blitz Against Hunger campaign and volunteers at Mission Bon Accueil. Humble as ever, he shares this honor with his teammates.

Cantin-Arku becomes the fifth Alouettes player to receive this trophy, following Shea Emery, Jeff Perrett, Luc Brodeur-Jourdain, and Martin Bédard. The award is named after Jake Gaudaur, a World War II veteran and the longest-serving commissioner in CFL history.

Mystery Surrounds the Lineup in Regina

On the field, the Alouettes (13-3) are keeping fans guessing ahead of their visit to the Roughriders (8-8) on Saturday at 3 p.m. During the team's only practice of the week, Dustin Crum led the first-team offense, without Tyson Philpot or Tyler Snead. Jason Maas declined to reveal his plans, noting that the salary cap prevents him from resting everyone. Davis Alexander, Philpot, and Snead nevertheless expect to play at least part of the game. The lineup will be announced on Friday.

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