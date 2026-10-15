Bonus: Kent Hughes’ Interview and the Difference Between the Two Languages

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Bonus: Kent Hughes’ Interview and the Difference Between the Two Languages
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Yesterday's game on Prime continues to be the talk of the town.

That's only natural, after all. Why? Because it was the first game in Canadiens history to be available exclusively in French outside of traditional TV.

At least since hockey has been televised.

The differences between TVA Sports/RDS and Prime are sparking discussion. That's to be expected, since the game has just changed and Prime does certain things its own way.

But in my view, we also need to talk about the differences between the English and French production teams for yesterday's game.

After all, English-speaking viewers watching the game got a live intermission segment and even an interview with the Canadiens' GM. In French, the intermission segments are filmed in a studio in Montreal.

Still, Kent Hughes could have given a remote interview, but oh well.

So what did the English-speaking viewers who were watching the intermission broadcast hear during the GM's interview?

They heard Kent Hughes say that he lives in the same building as Jeff Gorton and Martin St. Louis. So they can easily get together.

The GM describes his relationship with Gorton and St. Louis as a “fraternity for people in their fifties.” They often go to the same pub and put the world to rights while talking about hockey.

How is that any different from many Quebecers? Aside from the fact that their ideas are likely to come to fruition on the ice…

We know the bond between these three men—who are at the heart of the Canadiens' resurgence—is strong. But we also know they aren't afraid to speak their minds.

That aspect mustn't change.


In a Nutshell

– Oliver Kapanen skated again this morning.

– Interesting.

– Wow.

– Official.

– Ouch.

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