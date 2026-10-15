Bonus: Kent Hughes’ Interview and the Difference Between the Two Languages

Yesterday's game on Prime continues to be the talk of the town.

That's only natural, after all. Why? Because it was the first game in Canadiens history to be available exclusively in French outside of traditional TV.

At least since hockey has been televised.

The differences between TVA Sports/RDS and Prime are sparking discussion. That's to be expected, since the game has just changed and Prime does certain things its own way.

But in my view, we also need to talk about the differences between the English and French production teams for yesterday's game.

After all, English-speaking viewers watching the game got a live intermission segment and even an interview with the Canadiens' GM. In French, the intermission segments are filmed in a studio in Montreal.

Still, Kent Hughes could have given a remote interview, but oh well.

Intermission on Prime English: They're in the arena conducting an interview with Kent Hughes. French: They're in the studio in Montreal, chatting. I'm not surprised, but the disparity in investment is sadly glaringly obvious. #GoHabsGo — Alexandre Tétreault (@AlexTetreault_) October 15, 2026

So what did the English-speaking viewers who were watching the intermission broadcast hear during the GM's interview?

They heard Kent Hughes say that he lives in the same building as Jeff Gorton and Martin St. Louis. So they can easily get together.

Habs GM Kent Hughes on Jeff Gorton & Marty St. Louis: “We all live in the same building; it's like a little fraternity for 50-somethings. We have a little pub we go to. We break down games and solve the world's problems.” https://t.co/TlTVTtE659 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 15, 2026

The GM describes his relationship with Gorton and St. Louis as a “fraternity for people in their fifties.” They often go to the same pub and put the world to rights while talking about hockey.

How is that any different from many Quebecers? Aside from the fact that their ideas are likely to come to fruition on the ice…

We know the bond between these three men—who are at the heart of the Canadiens' resurgence—is strong. But we also know they aren't afraid to speak their minds.

That aspect mustn't change.

In a Nutshell

– Oliver Kapanen skated again this morning.

Oliver Kapanen logged about 30 minutes of practice this morning in Brossard. The intensity was significantly higher than yesterday morning. He showed more speed and intensity, without displaying the slightest sign of discomfort. So don't be surprised to see him join the team's practice tomorrow morning! @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Kapanen #NHL — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 15, 2026

– Interesting.

A Dodgers player got involved. https://t.co/STSOqisq1K https://t.co/Hbi7PW2wC1 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 15, 2026

– Wow.

He spent Tuesday night at his wife's bedside as she gave birth to twins

https://t.co/j4An3vHH7v — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 15, 2026

– Official.

Arizona State University has parted ways with head coach Greg Powers, according to @KatieJStrang. Powers had been on paid administrative leave since September 30 following the fallout from Matthew Mayich's collapse and subsequent coma. Dave Hakstol has been named the new head coach. https://t.co/kjMgu3iD9Z — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) October 15, 2026

– Ouch.