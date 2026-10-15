A major setback for the game between Philadelphia and Washington?

The NFL is considering changing its television schedule for Week 8 of the season.

According to a report by Rob Tornoe of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders could be moved out of the Sunday night slot, which is usually reserved for the most highly anticipated matchups.

This possibility is part of the league's flexibility mechanism, which allows for the rescheduling of certain games to offer viewers more compelling matchups during prime time.

Several factors are taken into account in this decision, including the teams' records, their popularity, and the available alternatives on the schedule. However, finding a matchup likely to generate more interest than the Philadelphia-Washington showdown won't necessarily be easy.

The results of upcoming games could, however, change the situation. If the Eagles lose to the Carolina Panthers and the Commanders lose to the San Francisco 49ers, the two NFC East rivals could head into Week 8 with disappointing records.

The NFL will then have to determine whether this matchup retains enough appeal to warrant a national prime-time broadcast.

Several other matchups could be considered, but certain constraints complicate the decision-making process. The games between the Vikings and the Lions, the Browns and the Steelers, and the Chiefs and the Broncos are of particular interest, especially given the scheduling already in place for these rivalries.

The game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills could also be part of the discussion. However, Baltimore is scheduled to play the following Thursday, which could make a schedule change that reduces the players' recovery time less desirable.

Colts vs. Jaguars: A Serious Alternative for the NFL?

Another possibility would be to broadcast the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars. If the Jaguars continue their winning streak and the Colts improve their record, this matchup could become an attractive option for the broadcaster.

The league will nevertheless have to weigh the national appeal of this matchup against that of the Eagles-Commanders game, even though both NFC teams are struggling.

The decision will therefore depend largely on the results from this weekend. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the possibility of a change is still under consideration.

The deadline for making this change is Tuesday, October 20, following the Washington-San Francisco game scheduled for Monday night.

Football fans will therefore have to wait a little longer before learning the final schedule for Week 8 of the NFL.

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