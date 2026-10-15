A Disaster in the Making for the Eagles

It was in London, on the eve of a game, that the Philadelphia Eagles discovered the problem. Preventive tests Jalen Hurts underwent on Saturday, after the flight to England, revealed a blood clot. The quarterback played the next day anyway, but he won't be in uniform on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The story began on October 4, against the Los Angeles Rams. During that game, Hurts was struck in the calf by a cleat. He nevertheless participated normally in practices on the following Wednesday and Thursday.

It wasn't until after the practice session on Thursday, October 8, that he went to the medical tent to have his leg treated. He received further treatment on Friday, practiced without restriction, and was listed on the practice report as a full participant.

After the blood clot was discovered in London, the medical staff determined that Hurts could play safely, believing that staying active and mobile would be beneficial. However, the doctors required further testing within 72 hours of his return to Philadelphia.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hurts played without any restrictions. He completed 21 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown, in addition to gaining two yards on two runs. It wasn't enough: the Eagles lost 19–17 in a spectacular finale.

A Season Taking a Turn for the Worse

On Wednesday evening, a follow-up ultrasound showed that the blood clot had moved. The team therefore decided to keep its quarterback sidelined while doctors determine the appropriate treatment. The organization states that the player's health is the top priority.

This absence comes at a very bad time for Philadelphia, which has a disappointing 2-3 record. Injuries are piling up: the team's top three running backs, including star Saquon Barkley, are also sidelined. The Eagles will need to find solutions quickly to keep their season from slipping away.

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