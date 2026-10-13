Two key players on the Patriots are injured

The New England Patriots' crushing 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday came at a cost. The team will be without two key offensive players for some time: left guard Will Campbell and running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Campbell has suffered a sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee and is expected to miss a few games. This injury brings back bad memories. Last November, he tore the same ligament in the same knee—a Grade 3 injury. For now, however, the new injury appears to be less serious.

Selected in the first round of the 2025 draft, Campbell had struggled to protect Drake Maye during his return to action in the playoffs. His absence now forces the Patriots to turn to their depth on the offensive line.

Rookie Caleb Lomu, also a first-round pick, stepped in on Sunday. Accustomed to playing left guard at the University of Utah, he is the favorite to hold the position while Campbell recovers.

The team could also rely on Marcus Bryant, a seventh-round pick in 2025, who has resumed training.

Henderson Avoids Surgery

As for Henderson, the news is a bit more encouraging. The second-year running back has a sprained ankle that will sideline him for several weeks, but he won't need surgery. He was injured in the second quarter, at the end of an 11-yard run, when Jeremy Chinn tackled him along the sideline.

This is already the second time this season that his ankle has caused him trouble, as he missed the season opener. In four games, he has racked up 163 yards and one touchdown on 42 carries.

In his absence, Rhamondre Stevenson gained 64 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Corey Kiner gained 52 yards on six carries, but he fumbled the ball—a mistake he'll need to correct quickly if he wants to keep his role.

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