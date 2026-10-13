Serious injury? Mike Matheson spotted at the airport

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Serious injury? Mike Matheson spotted at the airport
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Yesterday morning, Mike Matheson was absent from the Canadiens' practice.

When a player misses practice, it sometimes means he just needs a little rest. But sometimes, there might be something more serious going on.

And that might be the case with the Canadiens' Quebec-born defenseman.

Matheson won't play tonight and is listed as day-to-day by the club. But according to our colleague Maxime Truman (who's been on fire lately with updates on players' health), the Matheson situation needs to be taken seriously.

He reports that Matheson was spotted at Montreal-Trudeau Airport this morning. He was having trouble walking and was there to go to a medical appointment for his… lower body.

It's only a small leap to conclude that he's possibly seeking a second opinion for an injury. And when a guy seeks a second opinion, it's because he didn't like the first one. #PatrikLaine

So this doesn't look good. Will he miss a significant number of games? It's a possibility.

Will the Canadiens make a call-up soon? After all, right now, Martin St-Louis and Stéphane Robidas have only six healthy defensemen at their disposal.

Defensemen David Reinbacher and Luke Mittelstadt (a player knocking on the door, as we discussed recently) are candidates to receive a call-up from the Habs.

It's also worth noting that, according to our sources, Matheson was injured after Jayden Struble was traded. Would the defenseman still be in town if Matheson had been injured a few days earlier? Possibly, yes.

Ivan Demidov, Oliver Kapanen, Florian Xhekaj, Samuel Montembeault, and Mike Matheson are currently on the injured list. The team has only 18 healthy skaters.

Keep in mind that Matheson is entering the first year of a five-year contract worth $30 million. He didn't have a great start to the season due to his mistakes on the ice, but his absence—regardless of how long it lasts—will be a blow.

Stay tuned, then.


In a nutshell

– Oh.

– Worth a read.

– Nice.

– Connor Bedard returns tonight.

– Oh.

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