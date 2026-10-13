Serious injury? Mike Matheson spotted at the airport

Yesterday morning, Mike Matheson was absent from the Canadiens' practice.

When a player misses practice, it sometimes means he just needs a little rest. But sometimes, there might be something more serious going on.

And that might be the case with the Canadiens' Quebec-born defenseman.

Matheson won't play tonight and is listed as day-to-day by the club. But according to our colleague Maxime Truman (who's been on fire lately with updates on players' health), the Matheson situation needs to be taken seriously.

He reports that Matheson was spotted at Montreal-Trudeau Airport this morning. He was having trouble walking and was there to go to a medical appointment for his… lower body.

MIKE MATHESON, SERIOUSLY INJURED? Mike Matheson was spotted this morning at Montreal-Trudeau Airport. He was limping. According to my sources, he was injured recently (Saturday?). The purpose of his trip today is medical. Matheson has an appointment with a specialist for an injury that appears to be in his lower body, most likely to seek a second opinion. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 13, 2026

It's only a small leap to conclude that he's possibly seeking a second opinion for an injury. And when a guy seeks a second opinion, it's because he didn't like the first one. #PatrikLaine

So this doesn't look good. Will he miss a significant number of games? It's a possibility.

Will the Canadiens make a call-up soon? After all, right now, Martin St-Louis and Stéphane Robidas have only six healthy defensemen at their disposal.

Defensemen David Reinbacher and Luke Mittelstadt (a player knocking on the door, as we discussed recently) are candidates to receive a call-up from the Habs.

It's also worth noting that, according to our sources, Matheson was injured after Jayden Struble was traded. Would the defenseman still be in town if Matheson had been injured a few days earlier? Possibly, yes.

Ivan Demidov, Oliver Kapanen, Florian Xhekaj, Samuel Montembeault, and Mike Matheson are currently on the injured list. The team has only 18 healthy skaters.

Keep in mind that Matheson is entering the first year of a five-year contract worth $30 million. He didn't have a great start to the season due to his mistakes on the ice, but his absence—regardless of how long it lasts—will be a blow.

Stay tuned, then.

In a nutshell

– Oh.

He's still with the Astros, though. https://t.co/sM3GGpUBUZ https://t.co/2YgAXDTcTV — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 13, 2026

– Worth a read.

THE REAL QUESTIONS, AS THEY SAY I told Philippe Eullaffroy that there are two ways to look at the current situation with the #CFMTL. 1. The team is building something good, and with a few adjustments, a few players, a few avoided injuries, a few umpire calls going our way, a little more success in the offensive third, and a bit of luck, the future will be brighter. 2. We need to start from scratch and change the coach, the players, the playing philosophy, the tactical schemes, the management, the owner, etc. I then asked him which side he was on. How does he see it? It took Philippe nearly four minutes to explain himself, and his answer is worth listening to in its entirety—not just summarized in a few words here. Enjoy the podcast. (And you, which side do you lean toward?) — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 13, 2026

– Nice.

Two Quebec players blindly rank Quebec artists for the Soirée Québécoise Two Quebec players are blindly ranking Quebec artists for Soirée Québécoise #GoHabsGo | @SpotifyCanada https://t.co/SYT7bouSV2 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 13, 2026

– Connor Bedard returns tonight.

CHI coach Jeff Blashill said Connor Bedard returns tonight, assuming the final checkup from doctors goes well — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 13, 2026

– Oh.