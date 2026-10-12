Junior Caminero has the chance to make a name for himself

This season, Junior Caminero posted a .276 batting average with 42 home runs and 101 RBIs. This marked the second consecutive year he managed to total more than 40 home runs and 100 RBIs, while maintaining a slugging percentage above the .500 mark.

This should place him second behind Yordan Alvarez in the race for the American League MVP award—even though I believe he deserves to win it.

As the above statistics show, the 23-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best and most electrifying young players in all of Major League Baseball. However, with the limited attention paid to the Tampa Bay Rays in the Manfred era, Caminero has flown somewhat under the radar.

Nevertheless, during this postseason run, he has the chance to step out of the shadows. In fact, although the sweep of the New York Yankees in the Division Series was definitely a team effort by the Rays, one player led them, and that was Caminero.

And in the American League Championship Series, which begins tonight (Monday) against the Cleveland Guardians, the young slugger has a chance to take his game to the next level and lead his team to the World Series.

In a small market like Tampa Bay, the American League Championship Series will give him the opportunity to shine on the national stage and make a name for himself among those who had previously overlooked him. With all eyes on the final four teams still in the playoff picture, a big moment could be on the horizon for the third baseman—and it's up to him to seize it.

Of course, with a World Series championship under his belt on top of all that, he would already be cementing a remarkable legacy at a very young age.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.