Jazz Chisholm Jr.: The Blue Jays Mentioned as a Possible Destination

Jazz Chisholm Jr. just had a somewhat disappointing 2026 season. On the surface, his stats (19 home runs and 41 stolen bases) aren't terrible, but he didn't hit as well as he did in 2025.

More importantly, he finished the year quite a bit short of his goal of a 50-50 season.

All of this comes as Chisholm Jr. is just a few weeks away from full free agency. And while we don't necessarily expect to see him return to the Bronx, we're starting to consider other options.

Mark Feinsand, writing for MLB.com, has put together a list of potential destinations for the second baseman. Among them are the Toronto Blue Jays.

And when you think about it, it's a destination that makes sense.

Where could Jazz Chisholm Jr. land in free agency?

https://t.co/cTTkWWgadL — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 12, 2026

A few weeks ago, Ross Atkins mentioned that Ernie Clement will have to earn his spot to be the team's second baseman in 2027. This suggests that the Jays (who love to go after big names on the free-agent market) aren't opposed to the idea of upgrading at that position.

And Chisholm Jr., for better or worse, is arguably the best position player on the free-agent market.

Such a scenario would allow the Blue Jays to bring Clement back in a utility role, one in which he has had success in the past. And if Chisholm Jr. regains his form, the Jays could land one of the league's best players at his position.

But of course, one has to wonder if the club would be willing to put up with Chisholm Jr.'s numerous antics, which come with the territory. That's something to think about, too.

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