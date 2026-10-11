Bad news for the Roughriders ahead of their game against the Alouettes?

The Saskatchewan Roughriders may have to do without their top offensive threat on Monday at Percival Molson Stadium. Star wide receiver KeeSean Johnson was sidelined from practice on Thursday due to an ankle injury, just days before the Thanksgiving showdown against the Montreal Alouettes.

Johnson was injured in the third quarter of the loss to the Calgary Stampeders at Mosaic Stadium and did not return to the game. American linebacker Marquel Lee landed on Johnson's lower leg while tackling him.

Head coach Corey Mace remains optimistic, however. He acknowledges that it will be a difficult week for his wide receiver and that a decision may not be made until the last minute before the game. He notes, however, that Johnson is walking without a protective boot, which he considers good news. According to Mace, the tests confirmed his initial impression: the injury is not expected to have any long-term consequences, which is crucial at this point in the season.

The 30-year-old's absence would be a blow to the Saskatchewan offense. Johnson is the team's most targeted receiver with 147 passes thrown his way, which he has converted into 101 receptions, 1,243 yards, and seven touchdowns in 15 games. Mace praised his consistency, his ability to make an impact early in games, and his composure in clutch moments.

A Much-Anticipated Return for Montrealer Samuel Emilus

The Riders could also welcome back another key receiver. Montreal native Samuel Emilus has participated in practice on a limited basis. After suffering a lower-leg injury against the British Columbia Lions in Week 12, he had previously missed three games due to a foot injury. Mace said he expects Emilus to return.

In seven games this season, Emilus has caught 38 passes for 514 yards and three touchdowns. He is the highest-paid Canadian receiver in the CFL, thanks to a two-year contract guaranteeing him $285,000 in 2026 and $290,000 in 2027.

The Roughriders (8-7) face the Alouettes (12-3) on Monday at 1 p.m., a game broadcast on RDS and 99.5 Montréal.

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