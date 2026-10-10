“This is crazy”: Anthony Rizzo (harshly) criticizes the Yankees

On Wednesday night, the Yankees saw their season come to an end. After sweeping the Red Sox a few days earlier, the Yankees were swept by the Rays in the division series.

As a result, despite three close games, the Yankees were eliminated.

At the same time, the usual scenario played out again for the Yankees in 2026. After a strong start to the season, the team began to falter in June… and after winning one round of the playoffs, they were no match for their opponents in the next round.

And Anthony Rizzo, clearly, also thinks it makes no sense to see the same scenario keep repeating itself in the Bronx, as he stated during his podcast with David Ross:

We keep doing the same thing every year and we don't win. It's crazy. Anthony Rizzo

“We just keep doing the same thing every year and we don't win.” What change do the Yankees need to finally win? pic.twitter.com/OmGw20YmoH — Ross and Rizzo Unfiltered (@RossAndRizzo) October 8, 2026

Rizzo notes that every year, the Yankees have one of the highest payrolls in the league and are expected to win. But even though the team's roster always gives reason for optimism, that doesn't translate into results.

Aside from a World Series appearance in 2024 (where the team was swept by the Dodgers), the team struggles to succeed when it counts.

Rizzo's comments, however, are particularly interesting given that he recently played for the team… and that he's very close to Aaron Judge. The two are very good friends, and one wonders what Judge thinks of his former teammate's remarks.

And above all, one wonders if Rizzo is saying out loud what his good friend Judge is thinking to himself. It would be a great way for him to put pressure on the organization indirectly, you know…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.