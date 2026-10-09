The Guardians Force a Deciding Game

Tonight, the Chicago White Sox were trying to eliminate the Cleveland Guardians and join the Rays, Dodgers, and Brewers in the Wild Card round.

They were also trying to do so without having to play a decisive game, so they could rest their pitchers before Monday's game.

The Guardians, for their part, just wanted to stay alive.

Things didn't start off great for Chicago, which saw its opponent load the bases in the first inning. There was even a pitching change.

But Cleveland (which, incidentally, forced Chicago to forfeit an appeal) failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

And in the third inning, the tables turned. Parker Messick loaded the bases and then walked Munetaka Murakami. That made it 1-0.

The entire crowd was waving goodbye to Parker Messick as the White Sox chased him from the game. pic.twitter.com/wbUOSKgMhv — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 9, 2026

That was the end of the line for the Guardians' starter, who was charged with a second earned run when the White Sox hit a sacrifice fly off pinch hitter Sam Antonacci.

That got the crowd going in Chicago.

Sam Antonacci drives in another run with a sacrifice fly! pic.twitter.com/LvWKJARmEA — MLB (@MLB) October 9, 2026

But the Guardians weren't done yet. Patrick Bailey (with no one on base) and Jose Ramirez (with a runner on base) hit home runs in the fifth.

And just like that, it was 3-2 in favor of Cleveland.

But don't think it was going to stay that way. After all, a single by Munetaka Murakami and a hit-by-pitch to Sam Antonacci made it 4-3 late in the fifth.

So the White Sox regained the lead. Why not!

The White Sox are back in front thanks to Sam Antonacci and Brenton Doyle! pic.twitter.com/78EZMyZ1Cp — MLB (@MLB) October 9, 2026

Then, in the sixth inning, the Guardians took the lead—once again. Travis Bazzana drove in a run with a double… and Patrick Bailey brought him home.

What a crazy game: the score was now 5-4.

The Guardians kept it going. Jose Ramirez drove in a run. Chase DeLauter did the same. Jo Adell drove in two. All back-to-back-to-back.

The final score? 9–4 for Cleveland. That's a six-run inning.

THINGS ARE UNRAVELING FOR THE WHITE SOX—THE GUARDIANS HAVE A 9-4 LEAD pic.twitter.com/VIMClLnT2i — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 9, 2026

The game ultimately ended with a score of 9–5. And thank goodness that game had a clock… because I've got one of my own tomorrow morning, too.

The final game will take place Saturday night. The winner will play in Tampa Bay on Monday.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.