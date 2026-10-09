Penalties: Antoine Roussel points the finger directly at Martin St-Louis

Last night, Mike Matheson's (bad) penalty late in the game hurt the Canadiens.

And since the start of the season, the conclusion is clear: the Habs are giving their opponents far too many power-play opportunities.

It's a fact… and one that can't be erased with a snap of the fingers.

If we look at it game by game, it looks like this:

Three opportunities against the Leafs (no goals allowed)

Four opportunities against the Penguins (two goals allowed)

Five power plays against the Hurricanes (one goal allowed)

Five opportunities against the Predators (two goals allowed)

What's the problem here?

The Canadiens have a bad habit of taking unnecessary penalties at crucial moments in a game. We saw it again last night with Mike Matheson… and it cost us the game.

Antoine Roussel and the other members of Sortie de zone (Guillaume Lefrançois, Simon-Olivier Lorange, and Jérémie Rainville) discussed this very issue in a recent podcast episode. And Roussel, who played in the game, thinks Martin St-Louis is partly to blame.

Penalties are a problem that Martin St-Louis let slide for several years. And now we find ourselves in a situation where bad habits have taken root. – Antoine Roussel

Roussel explains that he's been through this himself… and that his coaches handled it differently because they'd bench him to send him a message.

Something Martin St-Louis has never really done with his players since arriving in Montreal.

Yesterday, after the game, Martin St-Louis said his team deserved better.

He said, above all, that his team deserved to win.

But that's the problem, in my view: his team wasn't able to come away with the win even though they fought hard… because those darn penalties ended up affecting the game.

The Preds scored the tying goal on the power play and then scored the game-winner on the power play as well. You can't give the opponent those opportunities at crucial moments… but at the same time, the guys aren't being reprimanded when it happens.

The result? It keeps happening, and it keeps hurting the team.

And that's why I agree with what Antoine Roussel said…

In a Nutshell

– It's definitely special.

Noah Dobson describes what it's like going home to Summerside, PEI now that he's in the NHL. Listen to TSN 690 for live Habs games and ongoing coverage. #TSN690 #Canadiens #Habs #NoahDobson https://t.co/D3sQURd7nv — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) October 9, 2026

– I like his start.

James Hagens among NHL rookies through his first 5 games in 2026-27 — 13:23 avg. TOI (19th)

— 2 goals (T-1st)

— 3 points (T-2nd)

— 28.6% shooting (2nd)

— 60% on-ice GF% (7th)

— 5 blocks (T-2nd) Thoughts on his start? https://t.co/EkcWsSigWN — Marcussi (@Marcussi_MA) October 9, 2026

– Good news for the Sharks.

Macklin Celebrini says it was hard to miss two #SJSharks games this week, but the trainers told him it wouldn't be wise. He says there's a chance he'll be back tomorrow afternoon when they host Edmonton. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 9, 2026

– Congratulations!

Congratulations to John Tavares and his wife on the birth of their baby boy, Tucker Tavares Tavares will be unavailable for tomorrow's game against the Avalanche; Nick Paul skated with William Nylander and Easton Cowan at practice today — Anna Dua (@AnnaNoelleDua) October 9, 2026

– Matt Dumba has retired.