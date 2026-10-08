The time Jacob Fowler was hit by a car in Belleville

I wouldn't like that—getting hit by a car while I'm just a pedestrian.

Makes sense, right?

Except that things like that do happen once in a while. Just ask Emil Heineman… who experienced something like that while playing for the Canadiens, when he was hit by a car in Salt Lake City.

Jacob Fowler is also (unfortunately) among the group of people who've been hit by a car.

The Canadiens' goaltender recounted the story to Kevin Raphaël on the “Sans Restriction” podcast: it all happened last year, right after he'd made the jump to the pros.

He was walking in Belleville with Lucas Condotta and Cayden Primeau… when a woman ran into him even after seeing that he was right in the middle of the street.

That's something else:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sans Restriction (@sansrestriction)

The important thing is that Fowler was able to walk away without getting hurt.

He recounted the story with a laugh… and what made me laugh in the clip was seeing just how funny Kevin Raphaël thinks it is. It looks like Kevin is at a comedy show and Fowler is the funniest comedian he knows!

Seriously, though, good for Fowler if it's just a funny story to tell.

Because let's be honest: it could have been a lot worse. He could have been seriously injured… and it's a good thing that didn't happen.

And it makes you wonder if the Habs should give their players some lessons so they're safer on the streets. Heineman, Fowler… let's hope there aren't any more like that!

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

Scouts in the Bell Centre press box for tonight's game between the #Habs and the Predators. https://t.co/PaXCTd7msx — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 8, 2026

– Stay tuned.

What will the Habs' defensive pairings look like tonight? https://t.co/EADm1ftZ8r — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 8, 2026

– Like.

The “fan deck” will soon be open at the Canadian Tire Centre. The view will be amazing! #Sens #NHL https://t.co/unlrz3p3Kv — Yanick St-Denis (@StDenisSports) October 8, 2026

– Do you like the idea?