Marcus Davenport unexpectedly leaves the NFL after just one game in Chicago

Marcus Davenport is ending his NFL career after a very brief stint with the Chicago Bears.

The 30-year-old veteran played in only one game for the franchise before requesting to be released, according to a report Tuesday by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Having arrived in Chicago with the goal of reviving his career, Davenport played in Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Used for only 12 snaps, the defensive end recorded one tackle. Shortly after the game, he asked the Bears to release him, thus ending his time with the team.

Selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, Davenport was then considered a player capable of making a significant impact on opposing offensive lines. Over the years, his career also took him to the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions before his arrival in Chicago.

A career marked by 25 NFL sacks

Although his career did not last as long as hoped, Davenport leaves behind impressive statistics. In 78 NFL games, the pass rusher tallied 25 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and 165 tackles.

His time with the Saints was the most significant period of his professional career. After several seasons in the league, Davenport ultimately played for four different franchises.

At just 30 years old, his departure comes as a surprise following a final appearance in a Bears jersey. His experience, his profile as a pass rusher, and his statistics, however, are likely to remain defining aspects of his NFL career.

For Chicago, this decision means the immediate end of a partnership that lasted only one game. For Davenport, it marks, above all, the conclusion of a career that began six years ago with a first-round selection in the NFL Draft.

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