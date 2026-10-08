Juraj Slafkovsky back on the first line | Kirby Dach on the fourth line

Marc-Olivier Cook
Juraj Slafkovsky back on the first line | Kirby Dach on the fourth line
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

There will be some changes to the Canadiens' offense for tonight's game.

What's going on?

Basically, Juraj Slafkovsky will return to the first line alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Chris Kreider will play on the second line… while Kirby Dach will be on the fourth line.

More details to come…

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