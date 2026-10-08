Juraj Slafkovsky back on the first line | Kirby Dach on the fourth line

There will be some changes to the Canadiens' offense for tonight's game.

What's going on?

Basically, Juraj Slafkovsky will return to the first line alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Chris Kreider will play on the second line… while Kirby Dach will be on the fourth line.

Juraj Slafkovsky will play on the first line. Kreider will be on the second line with Newhook and Anderson. Kirby Dach will be on the fourth line. @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) October 8, 2026

More details to come…