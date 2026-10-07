Top 5: Dylan Larkin Gets Totally Outplayed by Nick Cousins

Several games were played last night in the National League.

Any standouts?

The Montreal Canadiens' game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Habs lost—let's see what happened elsewhere across the league.

Gavin McKenna recorded his first points for the @MapleLeafs, @GoldenKnights forward Jack Eichel became the NHL's first player to reach 10 points, and the @DetroitRedWings and @NHLBlackhawks earned their first wins of the 2026-27 season during a nine-game Tuesday. #NHLStats: https://t.co/qBpRK4SNPY — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 7, 2026

1: Larkin gets pranked… after a big night

Dylan Larkin played his first game of the season last night.

Actually…

Dylan Larkin played his first game of the season last night, and it took place at his team's home arena, the Red Wings' home. It marked his first appearance in Detroit since the Wings removed the “C” from his jersey.

And the guy didn't disappoint.

He helped the Wings secure a 5-3 victory over the Sens with a goal and an assist. A big comeback for him in front of his fans:

Dylan Larkin had quite the performance in his highly anticipated return to Little Caesars Arena https://t.co/ZDIrgBc5ES — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 7, 2026

At the end of the second period… things got interesting.

Larkin got into it with Nick Cousins, who then taunted him by pointing to the “C” on his jersey. Larkin didn't appreciate it… but the fans in the arena seemed to love the show.

And for good reason:

Cousins teased Larkin about losing the C after this fiasco https://t.co/PBOW3Ce4MB — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 7, 2026

The Wings won their first game of the season and have their (former) captain to thank for the victory; he did everything he could during the game to help his team win.

Will fans in Detroit be willing to forgive him if he keeps playing like this? That remains to be seen…

2: A (worrying) injury for Brad Marchand

The Florida Panthers were on the road in Los Angeles last night to face the Kings.

And what stands out most from the game is Brad Marchand's injury… which forced him to leave the ice with the help of his teammates.

It looked like it hurt. And judging by the clip below, you can see just how much pain he was in:

Brad Marchand has sustained a lower-body injury and needed to be carried off the ice. https://t.co/TMNvvq8Z0X — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 7, 2026

To see the full play, click right here… #Ouch

Brad Marchand needed help off the ice following a scary play at the net. https://t.co/ETqwGaHYcs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 7, 2026

The Panthers still managed to win the game 2-1.

They have Matthew Tkachuk to thank… who scored the game-winning goal in the third period:

Matthew Tkachuk gives the Panthers their first lead of the season https://t.co/55BMvXkFHc — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2026

3: Big Night for Gavin McKenna

All eyes have been on Gavin McKenna since the start of the season.

And last night in Toronto, the kid had a blast.

He started by recording his first career NHL point…

GAVIN MCKENNA SCORES HIS FIRST NHL POINT McKenna finds John Tavares, who finishes it off for his first goal of the season and the rookie's first career point! #Leafs https://t.co/mMVoJyLtDc — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 7, 2026

And later in the game, he scored the very first goal of his career in the big leagues. He did it with a very, very precise shot:

GAVIN MCKENNA SNIPES HOME HIS FIRST NHL GOAL #Leafs https://t.co/8PkHCzMa8S — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 7, 2026

The game went into overtime… and Auston Matthews, who was also having a big night, sealed the deal to give his team a 5-4 victory over the Preds.

It was a four-point night (one goal and three assists) for the Leafs' captain.

AUSTON MATTHEWS WINS IT FOR THE LEAFS IN OVERTIME TO COMPLETE THE COMEBACK #Leafs https://t.co/wv4UZ4nJk7 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 7, 2026

Will Alexis Lafrenière break out?

We're all waiting for Alexis Lafrenière's breakout.

And we're all wondering if it will ever happen, given that he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020.

But yesterday, the Quebec native really looked like a No. 1 pick. He helped the Rangers beat the Islanders 5-2 with a hat trick and four points in the game:

THIRD CAREER HAT TRICK FOR ALEXIS LAFRENIÈRE!!! https://t.co/kf084Ybnlx — NHL (@NHL) October 7, 2026

Expectations have always been high for him, and it's great to see him perform like this.

But in New York, fans would like to see him dominate night after night. And that's what's still missing from his game to become an NHL star: consistency.

The Return of Showtime in Chicago

It was a big night for Blackhawks fans.

It marked Patrick Kane's official return to Chicago… he hadn't played there (in a Hawks uniform) since February 22, 2023.

It had been a long time… and the Hawks fans gave him quite the welcome:

The moment Chicago fans have been waiting for: Patrick Kane's introduction back at the United Center. Chills. #Blackhawks https://t.co/HPLlO6hHkC — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 7, 2026

Fans in attendance also got to see Jonathan Toews and Niklas Hjalmarsson, who were called upon to get everyone in the arena fired up:

HYPING UP THE CROWD Jonathan Toews and Niklas Hjalmarsson are in the house for the @NHLBlackhawks home opener! https://t.co/XciDOuIFeZ — NHL (@NHL) October 7, 2026

The Hawks beat the Blues 4-2, and Kane was held scoreless.

No big deal: Anton Frondell led the offensive charge, finishing the game with a solid two points (one goal and one assist). He's going to be a good one.

Anton Frondell became the fifth teenager in franchise history to score a goal during the @NHLBlackhawks' home opener, following Eddie Olczyk (Oct. 11, 1984), Connor Bedard (Oct. 21, 2023), Stan Mikita (Oct. 7, 1959), and John Harms (Oct. 29, 1944). #NHLStats — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 7, 2026

After the game, Spencer Knight was introduced to the crowd after a strong performance in net, making 26 saves on 28 shots by the Blues.

And he reminded fans just how much fun it is to have Patrick Kane back in the lineup:

“How 'bout having Showtime back” Showtime x Chicago is OFFICIALLY BACK https://t.co/N6pnV0pQ5N — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 7, 2026

Overtime

– A great achievement for Mark Stone.

400 POINTS AS A GOLDEN KNIGHT FOR MARK STONE

FIRST SHORTY OF THE SEASON https://t.co/NlrNeAg2ce — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 7, 2026

– Boom.

Jack McBain and Brenden Dillon trade some BOMBS https://t.co/1cq9VJC4YY — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 7, 2026

– Bang (again).

After a hit, Edmundson and Hathaway decided to DROP EM https://t.co/LEuyyIyoYa — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 7, 2026

– He's on fire.

Jack Eichel scores here and now has NINE (9!) points, tying McDavid for the most in the NHL https://t.co/rtdRDCiME4 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 7, 2026

– Well done.

EKLUND WITH HIS FIRST AS A SEN! #Senshttps://t.co/77XsWEuUSI — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 7, 2026

– Classic.

TAGE THOMPSON RIPS IT HOME! It's a tie! https://t.co/92aGFD62Id — NHL (@NHL) October 7, 2026

– Top scorers of the night:

– Three games tonight in the NHL.