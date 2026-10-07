The Dodgers Advance to the Championship Series Once Again

On a day when four Major League Baseball teams were facing elimination, it was the Atlanta Braves' turn to try to save their season against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For the occasion, two Tylers faced off on the mound: Mahle for the Georgia team and Glasnow for the California squad.

And the first two runs of the game came about under somewhat unorthodox circumstances: Michael Harris II scored on a wild pitch by Glasnow in the first inning, while Max Muncy tied the game on an error by Mauricio Dubon in the very next at-bat.

Mahle was excellent for Atlanta, pitching six and one-third innings and allowing just one earned run on three hits. Things were a bit tougher for Glasnow, who walked no fewer than five batters in four and two-thirds innings of work. Still, the right-hander also allowed only one earned run.

The 1-1 tie held until the seventh inning, when Andy Pages hit a timely, two-run single to center field with the bases loaded.

ANDY PAGES DELIVERS : Dodgers take the lead in the 7th! pic.twitter.com/1LXhfFBLGx — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2026

Then, early in the ninth inning, Max Muncy sent Raisel Iglesias's pitch over the right-field fence to extend the lead. That was the end of the Braves' hopes.

The Dodgers are thus headed once again to the National League Championship Series and await the winner of the series between the San Diego Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.