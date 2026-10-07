MLB at a Glance: The A’s’ Pick | Next Podcast

The A's' Choice

They are expected to hire someone to lead their baseball operations this week.

Phillies' Sam Fuld and Cubs' Jared Banner are among the top candidates to take over the A's. Story by @PJ_Mooney, unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/XQxV1NuK0o — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 7, 2026

Change in New York?

It shouldn't be.

“Does Aaron Boone return in 2027 if the Yankees get knocked out in the ALDS? ” “I think BOTH Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman's jobs would be safe,” says @BrendanKutyNJ. pic.twitter.com/vEUH491ICq — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 6, 2026

The White Sox' Plan

How far can they go without enough starters?

No rotation? No problem. The White Sox's pitching plan is to forget the rules and do what works. “We weren't trying to reinvent the wheel. We were trying to optimize the group we had.” The question now: How much longer will it work? https://t.co/MMUQX9lPP2 — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) October 7, 2026

What will the Astros do?

They have decisions to make.

Two franchise faces, two trade candidates, two resurgent pitchers, and one prospect are the seven Astros who will define this franchise's fascinating offseason—https://t.co/oCG0NYtoLl — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) October 7, 2026

Tom DeLoge Moved

Hearing “All the Small Things” at the Padres' stadium moved the Blink-182 member.

Blink-182's Tom DeLonge, a San Diego native, got emotional as he heard Padres fans sing “All the Small Things” during their playoff-game.pic.twitter.com/uOWf9TFw6j — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 7, 2026

Next Podcast

It will take place tomorrow.

PODCAST This week's episode will air on Thursday, October 8 (tomorrow), not tonight. Come ask us your questions LIVE on Facebook, X, or YouTube pic.twitter.com/mpZgoNshXW — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 7, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.