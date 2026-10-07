MLB at a Glance: The A’s’ Pick | Next Podcast

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB at a Glance: The A’s’ Pick | Next Podcast
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The A's' Choice

They are expected to hire someone to lead their baseball operations this week.

Change in New York?

It shouldn't be.

The White Sox' Plan

How far can they go without enough starters?

What will the Astros do?

They have decisions to make.

Tom DeLoge Moved

Hearing “All the Small Things” at the Padres' stadium moved the Blink-182 member.

Next Podcast

It will take place tomorrow.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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