The end is near for the CFL’s longest-serving player after a long career

The veteran of the Canadian Football League is about to turn a major page in his career.

Rene Paredes announced Tuesday that the 2026 season will be his last in the CFL. At 41, the Calgary Stampeders' kicker will thus bring an end to a career spanning more than 15 seasons.

Paredes announced his decision in a statement, explaining that the choice had not been an easy one. However, the veteran hopes to make the most of his final games and finish his professional career on a high note.

His story is particularly interesting, as he grew up in Montreal before making the leap to the CFL. In 2011, he joined the Stampeders and has never worn another uniform in the Canadian league since. He has thus devoted his entire professional career to the Calgary franchise.

Over the years, Rene Paredes has become one of the most important players in Stampeders history. His statistics speak to his consistency and longevity.

Notably, the kicker ranks second in franchise history for the number of seasons played, with 15. He also ranks second in games played, with 253, and in points scored, with 2,535.

His total of 649 field goals and 547 extra points also place him among the most productive players in franchise history.

For Calgary, Rene Paredes' eventual departure will therefore mark a significant transition. After being a constant presence for a decade and a half, the veteran will leave a void that will be difficult to fill within the organization.

Before leaving the CFL for good, however, Paredes will have the opportunity to savor one last season with the Stampeders. He hopes to enjoy every moment and take the time to thank the many people who have contributed to his journey.

This announcement thus marks the beginning of the end for one of Canadian football's greatest veterans. Although his retirement isn't yet official—since the 2026 season must first come to a close—the coming weeks will give Calgary fans the chance to pay tribute to the player who has worn the Stampeders' colors throughout his entire career.

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