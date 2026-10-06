Important CFL Announcement Regarding Tyson Philpot

Tyson Philpot continues to establish himself as one of the Montreal Alouettes' top offensive weapons.

The Canadian wide receiver was named Player of the Week for Week 18 in the Canadian Football League (CFL), an honor that caps off yet another standout performance this season.

In Montreal's 37-10 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Philpot was particularly dominant. He recorded 11 receptions for an impressive total of 207 yards, surpassing the 200-yard mark in a single game for the second time in his career.

The wide receiver notably had two plays of more than 30 yards, including a spectacular 52-yard catch in the first quarter. His contribution was instrumental in the Alouettes' victory.

This performance also allows him to continue a historic season. Philpot has set new CFL records for a Canadian receiver with 119 receptions and 1,735 receiving yards. He has also surpassed the Montreal team's previous record, jointly held by Ben Cahoon and Jamel Richardson, with 112 catches.

Philpot carves out a place in CFL history

League-wide, his statistics are just as impressive. His total of 1,735 yards erases the previous mark of 1,662 yards set by Terry Evanshen with Calgary in 1967. His 119 receptions also surpass Brad Sinopoli's 116, set in 2018 with Ottawa.

Philpot currently leads the CFL with 119 receptions, 1,735 yards, and 12 touchdowns. This is already his sixth Player of the Week honor this season, following those earned in Weeks 2, 4, 6, 9, and 10.

Kenny Lawler of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Vernon Adams Jr. of the Calgary Stampeders were also honored this week.

The selection was made by a panel consisting of representatives from various CFL departments, including football operations, statistics, and league content.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.