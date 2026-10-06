Boos for Chris Kreider and Kirby Dach during the Habs’ player introductions

Tonight is the Montreal Canadiens' first game of the season at the Bell Centre.

And just like every year… we were treated to a special opening ceremony.

What do you think? Personally, I found it… funny?

I enjoyed watching Gregory Charles conduct his choir. The young people sang a song by Robert Charlebois, and it turned out really cool.

What a beautiful rendition of “Je reviendrai à Montréal,” a Robert Charlebois classic released 50 years ago. Thank you to the Collège Vocal and Gregory Charles for this wonderful moment! A beautiful rendition of “Je reviendrai à Montréal,” the classic song by Robert Charlebois released 50 years ago. Thank you to the Collège Vocal and Gregory Charles for the wonderful moment! #GoHabsGo — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 6, 2026

As for the rest… I found it a bit ordinary. It's fun to see the music and the highlights from last season.

But… this is the Montreal Canadiens. I guess I was expecting more, especially considering we're talking about one of the greatest organizations in the world of hockey.

Phillip Danault, Mike Matheson, Josh Anderson, and Nick Suzuki were called upon to introduce the club's coaching staff (and employees).

Martin St-Louis received a lovely tribute… and it was clear just how much the fans love him. It must have been a special moment for the Habs' captain:

Montreal loves St-Louis, standing ovation @thehockeynews #GoHabsGo https://t.co/9c0duS7FXX — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) October 6, 2026

Ivan Demidov, who isn't in uniform tonight, received a warm welcome from the fans.

The same was true for Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, Nick Suzuki, and Juraj Slafkovsky. But… there were also boos for Chris Kreider and Kirby Dach.

Seriously, fans? Come on…

This is a new, younger look for the young Habs #GoHabsGo @thehockeynews #THN https://t.co/sLzKFtkHzY — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) October 6, 2026

More details to come…