Kevin Gausman hasn’t sold his house in Toronto

Kevin Gausman didn't have a dream 2026 season. It was the first time since 2019 that he hadn't lived up to expectations.

Is this just a bad season? Is this the beginning of the end? These are questions that are being asked.

By necessity, Gausman (if he chooses to return to the game in 2027, having recently contemplated retirement) could sign a short-term contract for the upcoming season.

And judging by what he's been saying, a return to Chicago seems unlikely—especially since he spoke of it in the past tense after his team was eliminated.

We know his name has been mentioned in Toronto. Could the Blue Jays bring him back? It's not impossible.

Perhaps the team will target someone like Michael King, for example. We'll see.

Kevin Gausman this, Clay Holmes that. Bring me Michael King. — Damon (@Damon98_) October 4, 2026

But it's clear that adding Gausman would be a unanimous decision in the locker room. He's so beloved in the city, after all…

And it's worth noting that Gausman, who plans to spend time in Toronto after his career, hasn't sold his house in the City of Queen.

Kevin Gausman's playoff exit interview fuels Toronto Blue Jays reunion rumors https://t.co/lGtF1RkkB4 — blogTO (@blogTO) October 3, 2026

The player, who didn't want to leave the Blue Jays at the trade deadline, even spent time in Toronto during a day off from the Cubs.

Clearly, he's still attached to the city. And if he wants to play for a team that will be contending for a title in 2027, the Blue Jays would be a good choice.

We're not saying it's a sure thing, since the team might have other priorities or not have the budget to sign him, for example.

But it's easy to see why Gausman (who might not want to start over in a new environment in 2027) and the Blue Jays could be eyeing each other this winter.

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