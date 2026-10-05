Former Alouettes kicker Sean Whyte gave his former team a gift

The British Columbia Lions have just done the Montreal Alouettes a huge favor in the race for the Canadian Football League playoffs.

The British Columbia team's result keeps the Alouettes in a favorable position as the season enters its final stretch.

The race in the East Division remains particularly tight, and every result can have a significant impact on the standings. Montreal must therefore not only focus on its own games but also keep an eye on the results of its main rivals.

The Lions' help thus comes at a particularly crucial time for the Alouettes. A loss by a direct rival could allow Montreal to gain ground without even having played.

Although the Lions' result is excellent news for Montreal, the Alouettes will now have to do their part. A team hoping to make the playoffs cannot rely solely on the results of other teams.

Every game is therefore extremely important for the Montreal squad. With the end of the regular season approaching, the opportunities to gain points or move closer to a favorable position in the standings are becoming increasingly limited.

The situation is all the more intriguing because the Alouettes still have the chance to control part of their own destiny. A strong run over the next few weeks could allow them to turn the boost they received from British Columbia into a real advantage.

For Montreal fans, this result is yet another reason to closely follow the playoff race. In a season where the gaps between several teams are sometimes minimal, a single game can completely change the picture.

The Lions are thus indirectly playing a role in the Alouettes' race. Their performance gives Montreal some breathing room, but it obviously doesn't solve all of the team's problems.

The challenge now will be to turn this outside help into results on the field. The Alouettes will need to avoid letting opportunities slip away and take advantage of every chance to climb the standings.

The end of the season therefore promises to be particularly exciting for Montreal fans. With several teams still in the running, every win, every loss, and every point in the standings could make a difference when it comes to determining which teams will advance to the CFL playoffs.

For the Alouettes, the message is simple: the help is appreciated, but the real response will now have to come from Montreal.

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