Very bad news for Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a major setback Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.

Their star running back, Saquon Barkley, left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return.

Barkley was injured early in the game, on only his second carry. The Eagles player gained six yards before suddenly slowing down and reaching for the back of his right leg. He was then escorted to the medical tent before heading to the locker room.

The situation was serious enough that Philadelphia officially downgraded his status from “questionable” to “out” for the remainder of the game. The team was therefore forced to continue the game without one of its key offensive players.

This injury comes at a particularly difficult time for the Eagles. Philadelphia was already dealing with several key absences, notably those of wide receiver DeVonta Smith and offensive lineman Lane Johnson. Dallas Goedert, Landon Dickerson, and Marcus Epps were also out due to injuries.

Barkley had also been having a more subdued start to the season than Eagles fans are accustomed to. After three games, he had accumulated 174 rushing yards. Before leaving the game against the Rams, he had yet to score a touchdown this season.

His absence quickly forced the Eagles to adjust their running game. Tank Bigsby, in particular, took on more responsibilities after Barkley's exit, while Will Shipley also remains an option in Philadelphia's backfield.

The injury is particularly concerning because hamstring injuries can require a recovery period that varies depending on the severity of the injury. For now, however, no specific timeline for Barkley's absence has been announced.

Philadelphia will therefore have to wait for further medical evaluations before knowing the true extent of this injury. The running back will likely need to undergo additional tests to determine the severity of the injury and his chances of playing in the next game.

This is bad news for a team that had already had a difficult week. The Eagles ultimately lost their game against the Rams 24–20, despite having held a 20–10 lead.

Philadelphia will now have to look ahead to the rest of its schedule, as the Eagles are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their next game. Saquon Barkley's condition will obviously be one of the key issues to watch over the next few days.

For now, the situation is clear: Barkley suffered a hamstring injury and was unable to finish the game. We'll now have to wait for the results of medical evaluations to find out how long the Eagles will have to do without their star player.

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