Dramatic Win for the Brewers Against the Padres

Late in the afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres faced off in Game 2 of their division series.

The Brewers were looking to take a 2-0 lead in the series, while the Padres were trying to even the series.

Except that neither team played high-quality baseball—especially on defense. No fewer than five errors (including three by Milwaukee) were committed.

Even the umpire behind home plate (eleven challenges, with the players being right nine times) didn't have an easy time of it. But at least there were some great plays here and there.

Cooper Pratt gets UP to make the grab! pic.twitter.com/7s3Cr665EU — MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2026

The Padres were the first to take the lead. Ty France made sure the stadium roof wouldn't be a factor when he drove in the game's first run.

It's safer that way.

Ty France gets the @Padres on the board in the 1st inning! pic.twitter.com/G0OqgNeWFN — MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2026

The Padres went up 2-0 before Sal Frelick cut the lead to 2-1.

It's also worth noting that both starting pitchers (Michael King and Logan Henderson) lasted only five innings each, even though they allowed just one earned run apiece.

That got people talking… especially about King.

Ty France (who also played well defensively) made it 3-1 before the Brewers, once again, cut the lead to a single run, making it 3-2.

Mason Miller was brought in for the final two innings. Things went well in the eighth inning, but…

In the ninth, with the bases loaded on walks, Jackson Chourio delivered the 4-3 win for his team with a single.

JACKSON CHOURIO IS THE WALK-OFF HERO IN GAME 2! pic.twitter.com/mZVRRVd4Xv — MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2026

It was a dramatic finish that only October baseball can deliver.

After all, Miller doesn't do that during the regular season. And during the regular season, the starter pitches longer, which gives his manager more options late in the game.

So the Brewers lead the series 2-0, and the next game is on Tuesday. The Padres need to win three in a row to stay alive.

It's going to be a long flight home for the Padres…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.