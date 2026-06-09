The door is opening for Ryan Suzuki in Montreal (or Laval)

The Stanley Cup Finals continue tonight in Vegas. Will the Hurricanes manage to tie the series, or will they fall behind 3-1 to the Golden Knights? We'll find out around 11:00 p.m. tonight…

While browsing the web this morning, I noticed that the Hurricanes' farm team is also in its league's finals. Indeed, the Chicago Wolves will kick off the American Hockey League finals on Friday against the Toronto Marlies (the very same team that eliminated the Rocket in the North Division semifinals).

Having your NHL team and your AHL affiliate in the grand finals of their respective leagues is quite an achievement.

Interesting tidbit: Wolves owner Don Levin once tried to buy the Canadiens about fifteen years ago. He made his fortune in the tobacco industry and is now one of the 1,500 richest people in the world, according to Forbes.

But back to the pucks…

The Wolves have eliminated the Texas Stars, the Grand Rapids Griffins, and the Colorado Eagles.

Who have been their best players since the start of the playoffs?

Bradly Nadeau, Ryan Suzuki, and Justin Robidas.

It's worth noting that the younger of the Suzuki brothers also racked up 48 points in 66 games this season in Chicago.

Nadeau and Robidas still have a chance to establish themselves as Hurricanes players, but Ryan Suzuki's case is intriguing. He has played just two brief games in the NHL (in 2024-25), but he has played over 300 in the American Hockey League, counting both the regular season and the playoffs.

Maxim Larouche (BLVD 102.1 and ToutSurLeHockey) wondered whether the Canadiens should offer Ryan Suzuki a contract during the offseason. Suzuki, 25, will become a unrestricted free agent in three weeks if he doesn't sign a new deal with the Hurricanes organization. There are always several departures during the summer with the Rocket.

Ryan Suzuki, Nick's brother, could become a UFA this summer. He's having a strong playoff run en route to the Calder Cup Final in the AHL and also had an excellent regular season. A reunion of the two brothers in the Canadiens' organization (Rocket) in July? #GoHabsGo — Maxim Larouche (@Lartchy) June 9, 2026

Of course, Ryan Suzuki doesn't have to be a signing to complete the Montreal roster, but he would be perfect to round out the Rocket's lineup. With one or two call-ups from the Habs during the season…

I'm convinced Rocket fans would love to have Nick Suzuki's brother to cheer on at Place Bell.

I'm convinced that Ryan Suzuki would love to join his brother in Montreal/Laval, while getting closer to Ontario.

As Don Garber would say: just finish the job, Kent! Do what you did with the Xhekaj brothers!

Ryan was already rooting for the Habs during the series against the Hurricanes…