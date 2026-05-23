Justin Robidas, a Hurricanes prospect, is backing the Canadiens

It's always special for Quebec-born National Hockey League players to face the Montreal Canadiens, whether during the regular season or the playoffs.

We saw this with William Carrier, the Hurricanes forward, earlier this week, as he is a Canadiens fan, just like his entire family and loved ones, who will be cheering for the Habs, by the way.

However, it's not just Quebec players who find themselves torn in such situations, as family ties also influence team allegiances.

In fact, on the Carolina Hurricanes' side, there are two situations quite similar to Cole Hutson's last year, when he was fully behind his brother, Lane.

Lane's brother, who was still a prospect with the Washington Capitals, had even worn a Canadiens jersey when the Habs faced the Caps in the first round of the playoffs.

Well, this year, two Hurricanes prospects seem to be rallying behind the Habs.

I'm talking about Justin Robidas, the son of Canadiens assistant coach Stéphane Robidas, and Ryan Suzuki, the younger brother of Habs captain Nick Suzuki.

No rivalry in the Robidas family, even though Justin is part of the Hurricanes organization and Stéphane is one of Martin St-Louis's assistants with the Canadiens! The article by @GLepageLNH: https://t.co/c0XPgWZIMK pic.twitter.com/mFr5uLHErC — NHL (@NHL_FR) May 22, 2026

Justin Robidas spoke about the topic in an interview with Guillaume Lepage from NHL.com.

Robidas explained that it was a special situation to see his childhood team and his father's team face off against the team that drafted him, but that deep down, he's first and foremost rooting for his father.

“My dad always wanted to win the Cup as a player, and he never got to do that. This is a great opportunity. I'm rooting for my dad above all else. If I were playing against him, it would be different.” – Justin Robidas

The Hurricanes prospect then added that the same goes for his teammate Ryan Suzuki, Nick's brother, and that Ryan is also fully behind his brother in his quest for success.

“I'm sure it's the same for Ryan; he wants to see his older brother succeed. It's weird because we were drafted by the Hurricanes, but since we're not on the team, we have a soft spot for our family.” – Justin Robidas

It's worth noting that while the Habs won Game 1 against the Hurricanes, the two young Carolina prospects sent the Chicago Wolves—the Canes' farm team—to the conference finals by combining for the insurance goal.

In short, family ties seem to take precedence over everything right now, and hopefully Justin Robidas will spill a few secrets about the Hurricanes to his father, Stéphane.

To learn more, check out the full interview and article right here.

In a Nutshell

– That would have been completely crazy.

Imagine if the Habs had won Game 6 against the Sabres and tonight was Game 3 of the conference finals in Montreal? pic.twitter.com/mKSbfHYOyL — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) May 23, 2026

– Must-read.

On the Habs' top line, Jaccob Slavin, and what to expect in Game 2 https://t.co/hXgock2SfS — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 22, 2026

– I love it.