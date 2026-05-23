Series in Brief: The Avalanche lose both home games

Following the Montreal Canadiens' spectacular victory on Thursday night, the Western Conference Finals continued last night between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights had caused a bit of a surprise by winning Game 1 in Colorado, even though the Avalanche were the favorites in this series.

Here is a recap of Game 2.

The Golden Knights put the Avalanche in hot water

For the second game in a row, as is typical in any series, the game was again at the home of the team that finished higher in the standings, namely the Avalanche.

So the challenge was once again a tough one for Vegas, as they were the visitors in Game 2.

It was another very close game from the start, and we had to wait until late in the first period to see the Avalanche open the scoring through Ross Colton.

That lead held until midway through the third period, when Jack Eichel tied the game with a solid shot that Scott Wedgewood would surely like to see again.

And that tie, much to Colorado's dismay, lasted barely a minute, as Ivan Barbashev put the Golden Knights ahead with a superb shot into the top corner.

The Avalanche then tried everything to get back into the game, but it didn't work—until Barbashev sealed the deal with an empty-net goal.

The Golden Knights won 3-1, sweeping the Avalanche's first two home games and putting Colorado in a tough spot.

The series now heads to Vegas for two games starting Sunday at 8 p.m.

Vegas leads the series 2-0

In Brief

– Here are the top scorers from this game.

– On the NHL schedule tonight: Game #2 between the Canadiens and the Hurricanes at 7 p.m.