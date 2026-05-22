When CH fans take it out on the Hurricanes

When it comes to the playoffs, fans in Montreal really let loose. And with social media, it's even easier to take aim at opposing teams.

Unless, of course, the opposing team in question isn't the right one. That's exactly what happened to the Lethbridge Hurricanes, a junior team in the WHL.

They were the target of voicemails sent by Habs fans following last night's victory.

They published an open letter to Habs fans asking them to stop mistaking them for the NHL team, even pointing out that it takes a 32-hour drive to get from Lethbridge to Raleigh.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes went out of their way to say they were backing the Habs.

Part of me finds it very funny to see Habs fans mix up the teams. It's pretty clear when you hear the messages in question: they were sent by Quebecers.

At the same time, I've never understood the need to send messages like that, even to a rival team. Maybe I'm more of a traditionalist, but I don't see the point. Ultimately, it has no impact on the series.

One thing is certain: playoff fever has well and truly taken hold in Quebec, and the Canadiens responded well last night. The toughest game to win will be tomorrow's, as the Carolina Hurricanes—not the Lethridge Hurricanes—will be ready. I think they'll have more respect for the CH's play.

In a nutshell

– Not good news for the Alouettes.

Davis Alexander appeared to have injured his right knee in his first game of 2026. @DidierOrmejuste reported that he left with the team doctor without his equipment. Not good news for the Alouettes,https://t.co/6K9jIMj4gP#CFL #Als #Montreal pic.twitter.com/6k8nGEjS00 — Pablo Herrera-Vergara (@PabloHerreraVe3) May 23, 2026

– The Avalanche take the lead.

Ross Colton scores his second goal of the playoffs and opens the scoring in Denver! pic.twitter.com/uCrIipUujM — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 23, 2026

– The real Slaf played yesterday.