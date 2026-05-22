Nick Suzuki is the second-leading scorer in the playoffs

For those of you who still have doubts about Nick Suzuki, the following statistic will change your mind.

Or maybe not, because at this point, you're just stubborn.

It's true that the captain is the player with the most playoff games under his belt, but he's still the second-leading scorer, tied with Jack Eichel.

Top scorers in the 2026

playoffs: Mitch Marner: 19

, Nick Suzuki: 16

, Jack Eichel: 16 — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 22, 2026

Mitch Marner is the only one with more points (19) than the Habs' captain, then.

No, No. 14, who is in his second conference final of his career, isn't just a regular-season player. He also steps up in the big moments, both in the playoffs and at the Olympics.

We'll remember his big goal in the quarterfinals against the Czech Republic.

Suzuki finished the regular season with 101 points, including 29 goals. He's a Selke Trophy nominee (and should win it), and on top of that, he never misses a game.

He ranks second among active players in consecutive games played with 537. Since playing his first career NHL game, he has never missed a game.

He is truly a unique player and excels all over the ice. He already has 16 points in 15 playoff games in 2026 and has at least four more games to add to his total.

No matter where the Habs' run ends this season, it's safe to say their captain has been a huge success.

In a nutshell

– Oh, really.

“JiC”: The Habs looked like the “Harlem Globetrotters” against the Hurricanes https://t.co/ypeSDvje29 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 22, 2026

– It looks like the end is near for Adin Hill in Vegas.

Frank Seravalli: Re Golden Knights: Adin Hill, we gave you a nice contract after helping us win a Stanley Cup, sir, but we're trading you to another team; it's going to happen, mark my words, almost a sure thing given how Carter Hart is playing – Frankly Hockey (5/21) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 22, 2026

– Oh really?

Listen: Ward: I Don't Think Carolina Figures It Out https://t.co/a1qWXL641a — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) May 22, 2026

– Sad story.