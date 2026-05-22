Juraj Slafkovsky impressed Sidney Crosby last night

When Juraj Slafkovsky plays his game, he's capable of dominating on the ice.

That's exactly what we saw last night in Carolina. Slaf finished the game with two goals and an assist because he did everything right on the ice.

And what can we say about that goal… which was scored with a touch of magic:

The Slovakian star's performance certainly didn't go unnoticed.

Not at all.

Today, after Canada's game at the World Championship (the Maple Leafs faced Slovakia), Sidney Crosby was asked to comment on Slaf's performance. And the Kid had this to say:

Slaf played very well in the last game. He's a big guy with great vision and a powerful shot. I was impressed by how he handled the pressure. – Sidney Crosby

That's a nice comment… especially coming from a legend like Sidney Crosby.

Sidney Crosby, who's following the NHL playoffs from the World Championships in Switzerland , on Juraj Slafkovsky: “Slaf played great last game. A big guy who sees the game very well, has a great shot. I was impressed with how he deals with pressure.” pic.twitter.com/CdCPLDdH0U — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 22, 2026

You know, Sid, if you were really up for it, you could have Slaf on the wing of your line…

Seriously, though, it was nice in a way to see the big #20 have a big game like that. He'd been quieter in the series against the Sabres, and it's been tougher for him since he got frozen out against the Lightning in the middle of the ice during the first round.

But if yesterday's game helps him regain the confidence we saw from him down the stretch of the season, that'll be great news.

And if it helps convince Crosby to come play for the Canadiens, then… all the better (hehe)!

In a nutshell

– Sick.

I see the crystal raindrops fall

And the beauty of it all pic.twitter.com/1xPxiCuBdP — KHL (@khl_eng) May 22, 2026

– Wow.

Lafleur's 1978 salary – when he totally dominated the NHL – is worth less than $1 million today.

Underpaid: Lafleur, Gainey, Robinson, Shutt, Engblom, Nyrop. Overpaid: Larocque, Bouchard. pic.twitter.com/sz15pGR8c1 — Szymon Szemberg (@Sz1909_Szemberg) May 22, 2026

– Absolutely.