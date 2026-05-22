Martin St-Louis is out once again… while the Canes take a break

In recent days, Martin St-Louis has had to leave the Canadiens.

And it's worth noting that the team's captain left Raleigh last night to be away, once again.

He is with his family for his son's graduation, as reported by Renaud Lavoie in a post on X.

The @CanadiensMTL announce that Martin St-Louis is not in Raleigh today for family reasons (graduation) @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) May 22, 2026

That didn't stop a few Canadiens players from taking to the ice in Carolina.

Eight players practiced today: Joe Veleno, Oliver Kapanen, Brendan Gallagher, Patrik Laine, Arber Xhekaj, Lane Hutson, Noah Dobson, and Alex Newhook.

Note that the three goalies (Jacob Fowler, Jakub Dobes, and Samuel Montembeault) were also present with the group.

Eight players (Laine, Gallagher, Veleno, Xhekaj, Kapanen, Hutson, Dobson, and Newhook) and the three goalies are on the ice for today's practice. pic.twitter.com/89oqoQAPAX — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 22, 2026

That said, meanwhile…

The Hurricanes, who got crushed last night because they weren't ready to face the Habs, decided to take the day off today.

Rod Brind'Amour felt it was “pointless” to have his players skate after yesterday's loss. The team reviewed game footage, but that's it.

I don't know, but it seems to me that after playing as poorly as they did yesterday… that's not the most logical decision in my eyes.

The Carolina Hurricanes didn't skate on Friday after their 6-2 loss to Montreal in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final. Rod Brind'Amour on the decision: “That's not what we need. Today we did practice—you just didn't see it. So there are two different ways to practice. No… pic.twitter.com/oJT3UNop2J — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) May 22, 2026

Remember that the next game in the series will be played tomorrow night in Carolina (at 7 p.m.).

Martin St-Louis is expected to be in the lineup for the game, barring any surprises… and don't be surprised if the Habs' coach decides to keep his lineup intact.

It worked well yesterday, after all. And I don't see why St-Louis would decide to make changes after such a great win…

In a nutshell

– Note.

John Tortorella says Mark Stone will not be returning tonight — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 22, 2026

– Hehe.

“Sweep Caroline” has a nice ring to it pic.twitter.com/OC24ll7nh4 — HFTV (@HFTVSports) May 22, 2026

– Losing hurts…

– Time flies.