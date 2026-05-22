Martin St-Louis is out once again… while the Canes take a break

Marc-Olivier Cook
Martin St-Louis is out once again… while the Canes take a break
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

In recent days, Martin St-Louis has had to leave the Canadiens.

And it's worth noting that the team's captain left Raleigh last night to be away, once again.

He is with his family for his son's graduation, as reported by Renaud Lavoie in a post on X.

That didn't stop a few Canadiens players from taking to the ice in Carolina.

Eight players practiced today: Joe Veleno, Oliver Kapanen, Brendan Gallagher, Patrik Laine, Arber Xhekaj, Lane Hutson, Noah Dobson, and Alex Newhook.

Note that the three goalies (Jacob Fowler, Jakub Dobes, and Samuel Montembeault) were also present with the group. 

That said, meanwhile…

The Hurricanes, who got crushed last night because they weren't ready to face the Habs, decided to take the day off today.

Rod Brind'Amour felt it was “pointless” to have his players skate after yesterday's loss. The team reviewed game footage, but that's it.

I don't know, but it seems to me that after playing as poorly as they did yesterday… that's not the most logical decision in my eyes. 

Remember that the next game in the series will be played tomorrow night in Carolina (at 7 p.m.).

Martin St-Louis is expected to be in the lineup for the game, barring any surprises… and don't be surprised if the Habs' coach decides to keep his lineup intact.

It worked well yesterday, after all. And I don't see why St-Louis would decide to make changes after such a great win…


In a nutshell

– Note.

– Hehe.

– Losing hurts…

– Time flies.

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