The Hurricanes’ nemesis: (clearly) the Canadiens

The Canadiens looked like a dominant team yesterday.

The same cannot be said for the Hurricanes, however. And that's despite the fact that Rod Brind'Amour's team finished atop the Eastern Conference in the regular season.

The guys clearly weren't ready.

I don't know if that's the only reason, but it feels more and more like the Canadiens are the Hurricanes' nemesis. That, and the third round in general… but anyway.

Why am I saying this?

Because in their last 24 games (15 in the regular season and nine in the playoffs), the Hurricanes have only five losses. Three of those came against the Canadiens—who also beat them on January 1—and the others, ironically, were against Philly and Ottawa.

At home, they're 9-2 in their last 11 games. We'll let you guess who handed the Canes those two losses…

The Hurricanes are 19-5 in their last 24 games. Three of those losses are to Montreal. The Hurricanes are 9-2 in their last 11 home games. Two of those losses are to Montreal. — Chris Meaney (@chrismeaney) May 22, 2026

Naturally, we can all agree that these are all factors weighing on the minds of the players in Carolina, who know that making it to the Stanley Cup Final is no small feat.

The long break before the series didn't help… the team took a real beating yesterday… there won't be any easy games.

That said, you know as well as I do that a single win tomorrow can help shift the momentum. The Hurricanes will do everything they can to avoid heading home down two games.

But since the team hasn't been challenged much this season, it won't be an easy task.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of the series.

How different and more challenging will Game 2 be for Montreal? More from @ArponBasu on @JayOnSC: https://t.co/LD51xMcSgJ pic.twitter.com/ztE9kJGWiu — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 22, 2026

– Cale Makar at practice.

– Yes.