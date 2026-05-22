Carey Price found an unusual way to watch yesterday’s game (even though he was busy)

For the past few years, Carey Price has been living in the West again.

That means that, for him, 8 p.m. games are more like late afternoon. So yesterday, he wasn't at home when the first game against Carolina started.

But he found a way to watch the game anyway.

While he was at a baseball field for a game (his daughter's, apparently), he used a phone hanging on a fence to watch the Habs game.

His wife shared the video on her social media.

Carey Price finding a way to watch the Habs playoff game today while chilling outside pic.twitter.com/s4F4gvegSA — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 22, 2026

Even though Price is still under contract with the Sharks for a few more weeks, we know his heart is with the Montreal Canadiens, of course.

It must mean something to him to see such an exciting offensive team in Montreal. He must be thinking it would have been nice to see that in his day, right?

If his body were still up to it, he'd theoretically be an active player right now, thanks to his contract. He would have clearly been a game-changer in the team's rebuild.

But all of that is hypothetical, of course.

What isn't hypothetical, however, is that many fans would love to see #31 carry the torch during a playoff game at the Bell Centre. Others, however, don't want that, given the fact that he doesn't have a ring.

But regardless: Carey Price, no matter what he does (or what his wife posts), will continue to be the talk of the town.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Anthony Volpe is staying with the team, though. https://t.co/KzArWCC56f — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 22, 2026

– Bob Hartley is retiring.

Gagarin Cups

Stanley Cup

NLA Champion

Calder Cup (AHL)

QMJHL Champion

2021 KHL Coach of the Year

2015 Jack Adams Award winner What a career! Enjoy your retirement, Bob Hartley pic.twitter.com/xREqWksNT9 — KHL (@khl_eng) May 22, 2026

– He will remain the GM of the Baie-Comeau club.

Big news in Baie-Comeau: Jean-François Grégoire will no longer be the Drakkar's head coach. Details: https://t.co/vpBkf2jXoH — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) May 22, 2026

– There's talk of a contract in Chicago.

Bedard, Blackhawks contract talks have resumed https://t.co/o8NvdGVOKa — The Fourth Period (@TFP) May 22, 2026

– Will the Sabres keep him?