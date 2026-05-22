The Hurricanes showed a lack of respect toward the Canadiens

Last night, the Canadiens played well as a team. The guys on the first line scored at even strength, Jakub Dobes did his job, and the national anthem was sung in French before the win.

What more could you ask for?

Right now, the rest of the league has no choice but to respect the Canadiens. According to the numbers, they have a better chance of winning the Cup than the Colorado Avalanche, who lost on Wednesday night.

Cup odds after Habs win. VGK Cup favorites for now. https://t.co/RbnckCLHNP pic.twitter.com/O8kHj3Bjj0 — MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) May 22, 2026

But among those who must also respect the Canadiens are the Hurricanes.

Jordan Staal, the team's captain who has seen it all during his career, isn't afraid to say it straight: the Hurricanes didn't respect the Canadiens enough last night.

The Hurricanes' captain was still a bit shaken after the game ‍ https://t.co/Y9im72FTFW — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 22, 2026

The Canes' captain isn't afraid to say that the Habs took advantage of his team's mistakes and that Martin St-Louis's men were more prepared than the Hurricanes.

In short, the Hurricanes didn't respect the Habs (enough).

We know that in the media, the lack of respect toward the Habs was sometimes blatant. I don't think that making the Hurricanes the favorites in the series is a lack of respect… but quite a few people south of the border saw a walk in the park on the menu.

But to see that it made its way into Rod Brind'Amour's locker room? Let's just say that surprises me.

I can't believe that at this stage of the playoffs, there are still teams underestimating others. Making it to the Final Four by accident rarely happens.

And if any team should be underestimated, shouldn't it be the one that faced two “weak” teams to start the playoffs and hasn't been able to win a conference final since 2009?

In a nutshell

– Good thing he's there.

– Indeed.

Guys like Cole Caufield and Ivan Demidov should never be on the ice at the same time as Jake Evans. I'm convinced that next year, that won't happen again. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 22, 2026

– What a goal.