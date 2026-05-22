Rod Brind’Amour says it best: Jaccob Slavin has never looked worse than he did last night

The Hurricanes, who haven't been known for playing well in the third round for the past 17 years, were brought back down to earth last night.

Could we have expected a tougher game, given that they had to shake off nearly two weeks of rust in Carolina? It was certainly a possibility.

But did the people of Carolina expect this? Not necessarily, no.

Frederik Andersen, who has been heavily touted in the U.S. since the start of the playoffs, met his match. He gave up five goals—the same number his team gave up to the Flyers and the Senators… in four games.

With the empty-net goal, it shows that Carolina finally has some fight. No pain, no gain?

The Hurricanes, who are now 1-17 in the third round since their 2006 Stanley Cup win, weren't mentally prepared. Coach Rod Brind'Amour wasn't afraid to say so.

And he wasn't afraid to say, either, that Jaccob Slavin looked bad.

Normally, he's talked about as the best defensive defenseman in the NHL. But yesterday, he got run over… and his -4 plus/minus is the ultimate proof of that.

His coach wasn't afraid to say after the game that he'd never seen his player play like that and that he was in a bad place last night.

Rod Brind'amour kept it honest when asked about Jacob Slavin's performance in Game 1. H/T Chris Johnston pic.twitter.com/VeBF1bXPE3 — BarDown (@BarDown) May 22, 2026

Limiting the Hurricanes to just two shots in the third period (considering we're talking about a team known for shooting from everywhere… and one that must have been a bit desperate) is proof that the Habs dominated.

Was everything perfect? No. The second period wasn't easy. But overall, the Habs played a great road game.

overtime

– Tony DeAngelo praises Lane Hutson.

Lane Hutson should make people want to go watch a hockey game. This guy is unbelievable. — Tony DeAngelo (@TDA7724) May 22, 2026

– The Habs will practice at 1:30 p.m. today.

– Nothing less.

7-2 record on the road in the 2026 playoffs 7-2 on the road in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/SU3j5eyljP — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 22, 2026

– The last time Carolina lost at home was on March 29, against the Habs.