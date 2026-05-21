The Canadiens hand the Hurricanes their first playoff loss of 2026

After a 12-day break, the Hurricanes were finally back in action.

They faced off against the Habs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here are the lineups:

The #Canes for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final vs. MTL – Svechnikov – Aho – Jarvis

Hall – Stankoven – Blake

Ehlers – Staal – Martinook

Carrier – Jankowski – Robinson Slavin – Chatfield

Miller – Walker

Gostisbehere – Nikishin Andersen pic.twitter.com/80ZnFs69TF — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) May 21, 2026

As expected, Martin St-Louis made one change to his lineup: Jayden Struble replaced Arber Xhekaj.

The Hurricanes didn't look rusty at the start of the game. Just 33 seconds in, Seth Jarvis put the Hurricanes ahead.

1-0 Hurricanes… after 33 seconds. A goal by Seth Jarvis pic.twitter.com/3f21ZLaZcD — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 22, 2026

But the response wasn't long in coming.

Cole Caufield scored his fourth goal in six games.

CAUFIELD ANSWERS 27 SECONDS LATER! pic.twitter.com/J2GOnI8wL9 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 22, 2026

Phillip Danault then gave the Habs the lead on a breakaway.

If it had been Josh Anderson…

HE SLID IT IN PHIL THAT NET#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/nZskEc17rX — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 22, 2026

Danault added another goal a few minutes later.

He set up Alexandre Texier's goal beautifully. This is the first time in the playoffs that the Hurricanes have allowed three goals in a game.

It took less than 10 minutes in the first game against Montreal.

Texier gives the Habs a 2-goal lead in the 1st period! pic.twitter.com/RRt46E34Kn — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 22, 2026

Did you think Montreal was done there?

Ivan Demidov scored the team's fourth unanswered goal in the first period.

He had scored the same goal against the same goalie on March 25.

In the second period, Caufield hit the post with a powerful shot. The Hurricanes were a bit more opportunistic.

Cole Caufield hits the post… and Robinson scores right away! pic.twitter.com/J1plYW7q34 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 22, 2026

Juraj Slafkovsky restored his team's three-goal lead with a stunning goal.

Definitely his best of the year.

The French call of the Juraj Slafkovsky goal pic.twitter.com/vDUoQOchiR — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 22, 2026

Final score: 6-2. Slaf added another late in the game into an empty net.

With the six goals scored in Game 1, the Habs have more goals in a single game than the Sens and the Flyers had in their series against the Canes (5). That's crazy.

Martin St-Louis's squad thus handed the Canes their first playoff loss. Their last defeat came on April 13. That's over a month ago.

Montreal has seized home-ice advantage and leads the series 1-0.

The two teams will face off again on Saturday night at 7 p.m., still in Raleigh.

Overtime

– Yes.

#Habs should ask the NHL if they can play all playoff games on the road. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) May 22, 2026

– The Canadian national anthem was sung in both languages.

– Now that's funny.

– Still.

#FunFact: #Habs captain Nick Suzuki set a new #GoHabsGo record for the longest road playoff point streak with 9 and became the 5th player in #NHL history with a streak of that length, joining Joe Sakic, Mark Messier, Leon Draisaitl, and Peter Forsberg! — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) May 22, 2026

– He's excellent.

Most assists by a defenseman, 2026

playoffs: Lane Hutson: 12

; Quinn Hughes: 11

; Rasmus Dahlin: 10

; Jackson Lacombe: 9

; Kaiden Guhle: 8 (2 tonight) — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 22, 2026

– 8 p.m. games aren't easy.

Just about sums up the night for the Carolina Hurricanes pic.twitter.com/yuFnVYY0qY — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 22, 2026

– A rare bad game for Jaccob Slavin.