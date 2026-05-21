Frank Seravalli lists Montembeault among the top 25 candidates for a trade

Samuel Montembeault's future no longer lies in Montreal. He will most likely never play for the Canadiens again.

Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler represent the future. But Monty is still under contract in Montreal (1 year/$3.15 million).

Unless a trade happens (which is possible), he'll be the organization's third-string goaltender. Frank Seravalli, however, ranks the goaltender 11th among the top 25 candidates to be traded this summer.

#Leafs Morgan Rielly leads our first Trade Targets board of the offseason. Six goalies on the board, including #LGRW Sebastian Cossa. A pair of young forwards. Impact defensemen. Buckle up. A most interesting offseason beckons:https://t.co/jSq7fvk3kL — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 21, 2026

The conference finals have just begun, and we're already thinking about the trade market.

In his first ranking, Seravalli suggests several interesting names. Morgan Rielly (Maple Leafs), Jordan Kyrou (Blues), and Jake DeBrusk (Canucks) make up the top three in this ranking.

Getting back to Montembeault, he wouldn't necessarily be a big risk for a team looking for a stopgap goaltender (the Oilers?). His contract won't have too much of an impact on next year's payroll, and he shouldn't cost much.

The Quebec native could bounce back elsewhere, making him a logical candidate for a team in need of a goaltender. Kent Hughes isn't “stuck” with him, since he's more easily tradable than Carey Price, for example.

I'm certain that the issue of his third-string goalie will be one of the GM's priorities this offseason. That, and the second-line center.

In fact, several names on Seravalli's list could interest the Habs. There's obviously Kyrou at No. 2, but also Vincent Trocheck (5th), Robert Thomas (13th), Shane Wright (hehe), and Mason McTavish (16th).

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is ranked 20th. With his $4.82 million salary for another four seasons, he's unlikely to interest anyone contending for the playoffs and/or the Stanley Cup.

In a nutshell

– Sidney Crosby isn't done yet.

Caught up with Sidney Crosby in Switzerland yesterday. He recently said he'd go year to year on future contracts. But that didn't mean he plans on retiring anytime soon. Far from it. He had some interesting things to say. Read about it here: https://t.co/GUu77dNM9Y — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) May 21, 2026

– Jake Allen had nothing but praise for Nick Suzuki.

Jake Allen on his former Habs teammate Nick Suzuki: “First of all, he's an unbelievable person…He leads by example. He's adopted winning ways at such a young age…He has the perfect mindset and the perfect persona to be the captain of the Montreal Canadiens.” “I think the… pic.twitter.com/H3fPrFpRsP — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 21, 2026

– Interesting.

Slafkovsky talked to the panel about being coached by MSL and how he plays FIFA to relax between games pic.twitter.com/VgJE2nFtmP — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 21, 2026

– Stay tuned.

David Pagnotta: If Florida does not re-sign Sergei Bobrovsky, I believe [Jordan Binnington] will be a target – DFO Rundown (5/14) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 22, 2026

– Note.