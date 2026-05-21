Jakub Dobes is once again being treated with disrespect in the United States

The Canadiens are still in the final four.

Yet, for some American media outlets, that doesn't change a thing: the goalies still in the playoffs are all “terrible.”

Yes, really.

During a segment on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, the hosts claimed that the four goalies still in the playoffs “suck.” According to them, no matter which team wins the Stanley Cup, it will do so with an average goalie.

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Honestly, the comment says a lot more about the evolution of the NHL than it does about the goalies themselves.

Because what we're seeing in the playoffs right now is that well-rounded powerhouse teams are winning more often than clubs that rely on a high-priced goalie.

The Canadiens are probably the best example of this.

Jakub Dobes was clearly not expected to lead Montreal to the semifinals this year. No one saw that coming a few months ago. Even in Montreal, many thought he would mainly serve as a temporary solution while waiting for Jacob Fowler to develop.

In the end, he just keeps winning.

Better yet, he's been exceptional since the start of the playoffs.

Time and again, Dobes has made big saves at the right moment to keep the Canadiens in extremely close games. He may not be the most technically skilled goaltender, but right now, he's giving the Habs exactly what they need.

And at this stage of the playoffs, it's becoming impossible to ignore.

If the Habs pull off the unthinkable and win the Stanley Cup, Dobes will clearly be in the conversation for the Conn Smythe.

Yes, even though several American media outlets still seem convinced that he's one of the “four bad goalies” still in the playoffs.

The hosts also compared the salaries of the goalies still in the playoffs to that of Jeremy Swayman in Boston. The combined salary of the four goalies is $7.2 million—one million less than Swayman's salary.

This is really starting to fuel the debate about the true value of goalies in the modern NHL.

Because ultimately, the teams still in the playoffs right now are mostly fast, deep, and capable of scoring.

And honestly, hearing the Boston media downplay the Habs again just makes the situation even better.

The Canadiens keep moving forward while many American experts are still waiting for the famous collapse in front of the net.

But by the time they reach the Final Four, it's no longer really a fluke.

In a nutshell

– You don't change tradition.

– We recycle.

– We're cheering everywhere.