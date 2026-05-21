The OQLF reminds fans to cheer on the CH in French

Do you remember last year's saga involving the STM and the OQLF, back when the Canadiens were in the playoffs?

The Office québécois de la langue française had received a complaint regarding the “Go Habs Go” message and had asked the STM to change the message on its buses.

The message had been changed to “Allez! Canadiens Allez!” on the buses.

This year, “Go Habs Go!” is back on the front panels of STM buses… but the Office Québécoise de la Langue Française still wants to take advantage of the Canadiens' playoff run to remind everyone that the team should be cheered on in French.

The OQLF posted a message on its Facebook account stating that the Canadiens should be cheered on “in the language of Maurice Richard”:

No more Anglicisms: the OQLF suggests cheering on the Habs exclusively in French https://t.co/BRDmz1tE8P — TVA Nouvelles (@tvanouvelles) May 21, 2026

Obviously, the primary goal is to protect the French language.

The goal is to limit Anglicisms whenever possible… and that's why the OQLF decided to issue a friendly reminder ahead of the end of the National Hockey League playoffs.

Which isn't a bad thing in itself.

On the OQLF website, there's even a guide to help those interested in replacing English terms with the correct French words. If you're interested, you can click on the link right here.

And in the meantime, as I've been saying so often lately… Go, Montrealers!

In a nutshell

– Heads up:

The @CHCFondation Eastern Conference Final 50/50 raffle is now open! You could win a grand prize per round, plus 5 bonus prizes throughout the playoffs Enter ↓ #GoHabsGo — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 21, 2026

– Yeah.

How opposing GMs gifted Vegas the winningest team in hockey at the expansion draft: Bad

Trades• Anaheim traded Shea Theodore to Vegas so they could take on Clayton Stoner's $3.25m one-year contract. • Minnesota traded Alex Tuch to Vegas so they would pick up Erik Haula instead of Matt Dumba… pic.twitter.com/w0yWqUwzsF — Francis Daniels (@FDaniels86) May 21, 2026

– Oh.

The complainant alleges that the former hockey player hit her and choked her on one occasionhttps://t.co/aUpulAp4ke — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 21, 2026

– News (and rumors) in MLB.

– Mathis Preston's journey is incredible. [RG Media]