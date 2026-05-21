The CH broadcast in Gatineau has been canceled because “the territory is reserved for the Sens”

Want to hear a good one?

On Saturday, the Canadiens game was supposed to be shown on a giant screen at the Slush Puppie Centre in Gatineau. Tickets ($13) went on sale, and all proceeds from the event were to be donated to community organizations.

But the event won't be happening after all, as we learn from an article by Thomas Gerbet (Radio-Canada).

The event won't take place… because there's an issue with exclusive territorial rights reserved for the Ottawa Senators.

Basically, the NHL decided to intervene in the matter by telling the event organizers that there was a territorial issue in Gatineau due to the fact that the Sens play right next door. The decision did not come from the Sens, but…

Two sources tell us that the Ottawa team would have had to give its approval, which it did not do. The Senators did not veto the event, according to our information, but they did not approve it either. – Thomas Gerbet

Here is the article I mentioned earlier:

The broadcast of the Canadiens game was canceled at the Slush Puppie Centre in Gatineau due to exclusive territorial rights reserved for the Ottawa Senators, Radio-Canada has learned. Details: https://t.co/wTPI5IECRW pic.twitter.com/0BYGQOTVRQ — Thomas Gerbet (@ThomasGerbet) May 21, 2026

In the end, it's really a bummer for the fans.

It was a great way (and not too expensive, either) to get together with family and friends to cheer on the Montreal Canadiens… and now it's all falling through for political reasons.

Let's not forget that we've seen other events of this kind take place in Quebec in recent weeks, and we've never heard any negative feedback about them.

Still, it's a shame for those who put effort into this project in Gatineau… and it's a shame for those who wanted to spend their Saturday night at the Slush Puppie Centre watching the Canadiens game in an arena packed with fans.

It's pretty lame, anyway.

In brief

– Martin St-Louis's former teammates appreciate his work as a coach.

“There is no doubt he is coaching the way he played.”https://t.co/PZ4YILMtKl — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) May 21, 2026

– Well done!

– Oops!

Alexei Melnichuk made the most important save in KHL history pic.twitter.com/t315BWJR3J — KHL (@khl_eng) May 21, 2026

– Lane Hutson is better defensively than people realize.

Lane Hutson's offensive gifts have been on full display in helping to lead the Canadiens to the conference finals, but this stage is also providing a larger platform for people to finally appreciate his defensive attributes. https://t.co/6Gsr6CdWZN — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) May 21, 2026

– I love it.

F1 driver Fernando Alonso gets a Habs jersey in Montreal pic.twitter.com/6ehqVCA0jh — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 21, 2026

– Great news from Callis!