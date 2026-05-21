Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez called on a priest to cheer on the CH

The Canadiens must beat the Carolina Hurricanes to advance to the next round and secure their spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

Do you think it's possible?

The first game of the series will be played tonight in Raleigh, and excitement is at a fever pitch right now in Montreal. And to help the Canadiens win, the guys at BPM Sports have a nice surprise in store for their listeners…

Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez kicked off their show today with a priest who was there with them in the studio.

But before the show started, the priest in question read a note to cheer on the Canadiens outside the BPM Sports studios, and it made for a great moment… for the PEOPLE!

BPM Sports calls on a priest to beat Carolina pic.twitter.com/E5uyFvUZRI — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 21, 2026

But the priest wasn't done yet… because he also decided to do the “train” with people who showed up on the spot for the occasion.

Seeing what follows, I thought to myself: in Montreal, man, we sure love hockey—especially when the Canadiens are in the playoffs and winning!

BPM Sports does the “PEUP” train with a priest pic.twitter.com/OmVq3nwUhg — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 21, 2026

Will the priest's visit to BPM Sports help the Canadiens beat the Hurricanes tonight in Carolina?

That remains to be seen.

But… any means are fair game to cheer on Martin St-Louis's men. Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez pulled off a great stunt to entertain listeners, but it's seeing Habs fans celebrating in the streets (even though the game hasn't even started yet) that makes you realize just how much of a buzz there is in the city right now.

And on that note, I tip my hat to Georges and Gonzo… who do a great job every day putting on a good show and rallying the Montreal Canadiens fans.

In a nutshell

– He's one to watch.

Taylor Hall has 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists) in 8 playoff games. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 21, 2026

– Nice.

– No.

I guess Mitch Marner wasn't the problem after all. — Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) May 21, 2026

– Enjoy the read.