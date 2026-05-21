Alexander Zharovsky, a finalist for the KHL Rookie of the Year award

Alexander Zharovsky continues to turn heads in Russia. And that's a good thing.

The 19-year-old forward is officially among the three finalists for the Alexei Cherepanov Trophy, awarded to the KHL's top rookie.

The other finalists are Matvei Polyakov and Mikhail Fyodorov.

In his very first full season in the KHL with Salavat Yulaev Ufa, Zharovsky racked up 42 points—including 16 goals and 26 assists—in just 59 games. He also posted a +7 plus/minus rating while playing a key offensive role for his team.

Most impressive of all? He broke the KHL's all-time points record for a player under 19 in his rookie season.

Alexander Zharovsky, Matvei Polyakov, and Mikhail Fyodorov are the nominees for the Alexei Cherepanov Rookie of the Year Award: https://t.co/JP55LZjb0p#KHLAwards pic.twitter.com/EtU7FEf4yF — KHL (@khl_eng) May 21, 2026

Matvei Polyakov and Mikhail Fyodorov did not have spectacular seasons like Zharovsky's. Statistically, it looks like this:

42 points (16 goals) in 59 games for Alexander Zharovsky

29 points (16 goals) in 63 games for Matvei Molyakov

13 points (seven goals) in 52 games for Mikhail Fyodorov

Barring a surprise, the Canadiens prospect is expected to win the KHL Rookie of the Year award. And that's special in a way, since last year it was Ivan Demidov who took home the trophy.

Two Habs prospects winning the KHL Rookie of the Year award back-to-back… that's no small feat!

Kudos to Zharovsky, who made a huge impact for his team even though this was his first full season as a pro.

The young player has quickly become one of the most exciting prospects in the Montreal organization… and his development will be fascinating to follow in the coming years. Much like the case with Demidov!

In a nutshell

– I like the quote.

The Canadiens have played 14 games in 32 days. Carolina has played 8 in 33 days. Noah Dobson's take for Montreal:

“For us, we're saying it's an advantage to have the rhythm. They're probably saying it's an advantage to be rested and healthy. I feel like at this stage, 4 teams… pic.twitter.com/JVkcWIySDN — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) May 21, 2026

– Wow.

Montreal's Kirby Dach on helping the Canadiens reach the Eastern Conference final: “We had nights where we'd sit together in hotel rooms after games and talk about how great it would be to win in this City of Montreal. Now that we're here and doing the things we're doing, we're… pic.twitter.com/WVRsmzpSno — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) May 21, 2026

– Yeah!