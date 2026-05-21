It’s easy to see why William Carrier’s family and friends would support the CH

The Canadiens didn't look much weaker than the Hurricanes in the first period.

It's true that Carolina was rusty; they hadn't played in 12 days, but Montreal was just too strong.

Martin St. Louis's team scored four goals. It's the first time in the playoffs that Frederik Andersen has allowed more than two goals in a single game. Even Canes coach Rod Brind'Amour was surprised.

Rod Brind'Amour was SHOCKED by that first period when talking with @Jackie_Redmond. “I haven't seen that ever” pic.twitter.com/O0LXaF82Rp — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 22, 2026

I understand a little better now why William Carrier's family and friends would support the Habs.

Remember that earlier today, he said that, in his opinion, his friends and his wife root for the team he grew up with.

Carolina Hurricanes | William Carrier, alone against everyone (even his wife) https://t.co/VLKhrnDNMd — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 21, 2026

It might have been a joke, but I imagine his friends have always been fans of the Quebec team.

His wife, a Quebec native, too.

Carrier admits it will be special to play against Montreal. He's looking forward to letting his kids experience the atmosphere at the Bell Centre. His kids have experienced the atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas, but it's still not Montreal.

The Quebec native would have been a nice little acquisition for the Habs when he was a free agent, but Kent Hughes wasn't about to sign him to a six-year, $12 million deal…

In a nutshell

– Well.

Why is there a Leafs fan outside the Bell Centre? pic.twitter.com/c3YDQRaFXQ — BarDown (@BarDown) May 22, 2026

– What a blast!

HERE'S A SPRINGER DINGER : SN1

: Stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/Kqj5xd0IAY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 22, 2026

– Just a reminder.