The Flyers’ hostile offer: Trevor Zegras says it was crazy… and he’s right

The Leo Carlsson saga has been making headlines this summer in the NHL.

And for good reason! It's not often that teams consider launching a hostile bid, and when it happens, it causes quite a stir.

Especially given that this summer, the Flyers made a massive five-year, $18 million-per-season offer to a young, talented player. The story has been all over the news, and you have to admit, it's been pretty entertaining.

Trevor Zegras, speaking about what happened, said he understood why his GM decided to make such a crazy offer to Carlsson. But in Zegras' comments, there was one line in particular that made me smile:

“That was insane!” – Trevor Zegras

You're absolutely right, Trevor.

The forward still seems stunned by his team's failed attempt to sign Leo Carlsson https://t.co/mjeeMxBwBf — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 22, 2026

Zegras is right because it really was insane.

When I saw the news pop up on my phone, I let out a scream. I pinched myself to make sure I wasn't dreaming, and when I saw all the buzz on social media about the Flyers' offer, I thought to myself: Wow! Damn, that's hot!

We know that hostile bids are kind of frowned upon in the National Hockey League. And we know that in the past, GMs who chose to go down that path were criticized because it was like an unwritten rule in the NHL.

But now, I hope we'll see more of them in the coming years.

Because the reality is, Daniel Brière may have paved the way for other teams in the league to follow suit before long. And for the fans, that would be a really good thing.

In a Nutshell

– Meh.

Here's the Pittsburgh Penguins' new top 9.

Will they make the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/9vyduyIs3p — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 22, 2026

– Well done.

The Trois-Rivières Lions announce the return of Sean Gulka! The forward will be back in a Lions uniform for a second season! Always ready to defend his teammates, he'll bring his physical play and toughness to the team! : https://t.co/uPc2Ody9N6 pic.twitter.com/ByckigUVcS — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) July 22, 2026

– Read more.