“Jakub Dobes is a bit odd” – Alexandre Texier

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
“Jakub Dobes is a bit odd” – Alexandre Texier
Credit: X

Jakub Dobes is a special goalie. I mean that in every sense of the word.

Yesterday, after giving up his usual early-game goal, the Canadiens' goalie stepped up and shut the door. He was the goalie the Canadiens needed. And that was enough to win.

He also did what he does best: being cocky in front of the net.

Dobes has that goalie attitude: you get the sense you shouldn't bother him too much, and he's in his own world. That's often the case with a lot of goalies… especially in the playoffs.

But it's more than that.

While we've already heard that Dobes has a weird pre-game routine, Alexandre Texier added to it—without revealing exactly why he's weird.

He said the goalie was in his own world and that he was a little weird.

But obviously, right now, no one is bothering him. The guys are letting him be in his own world since the team needs Dobes in top form.

Otherwise, the formula doesn't work.

Seeing a rookie win so much (and often on the road) gives confidence for the future… but also for the present. Because right now, no one is talking about the Habs' long-term future: the focus is on the next seven potential wins.

And that's normal.


In a nutshell

– Speaking of the wolf.

– If Noah Dobson had started the playoffs on time, he might be at the top of the list.

– Good news.

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