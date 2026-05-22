“Jakub Dobes is a bit odd” – Alexandre Texier

Jakub Dobes is a special goalie. I mean that in every sense of the word.

Yesterday, after giving up his usual early-game goal, the Canadiens' goalie stepped up and shut the door. He was the goalie the Canadiens needed. And that was enough to win.

He also did what he does best: being cocky in front of the net.

The official tells Dobes not to get involved in the scuffles; Dobes ##^>} it. pic.twitter.com/UPnMGSg5Kh — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 22, 2026

Dobes has that goalie attitude: you get the sense you shouldn't bother him too much, and he's in his own world. That's often the case with a lot of goalies… especially in the playoffs.

But it's more than that.

While we've already heard that Dobes has a weird pre-game routine, Alexandre Texier added to it—without revealing exactly why he's weird.

He said the goalie was in his own world and that he was a little weird.

“[Jakub Dobes] is in his own world. He's a little weird” – Texier pic.twitter.com/yqNgNDqLq7 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 22, 2026

But obviously, right now, no one is bothering him. The guys are letting him be in his own world since the team needs Dobes in top form.

Otherwise, the formula doesn't work.

Seeing a rookie win so much (and often on the road) gives confidence for the future… but also for the present. Because right now, no one is talking about the Habs' long-term future: the focus is on the next seven potential wins.

And that's normal.

Jakub Dobeš tied Carey Price for the most road wins in a single playoff series by a Montreal Canadiens goaltender pic.twitter.com/aCTQxc0cl4 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 22, 2026

In a nutshell

– Speaking of the wolf.

No one wanted Jakub Dobeš in his home country. “I left my home and my family to play in the NHL. I didn't come here just to play well.” Conversation with Jeff LoVecchio @JeffLoVecchio, his strength and conditioning coach for the past 7 years @RDSca https://t.co/Xx1hAg1gqG — Eric Leblanc (@eleblancRDS) May 22, 2026

– If Noah Dobson had started the playoffs on time, he might be at the top of the list.

The Canadiens' defensemen have been giving it their all since the start of the playoffs. After tonight's game, they have 4 of the top 6 shot-blockers in the NHL… 2. Mike Matheson 41

3. Alexandre Carrier 38

4. Kaiden Guhle 31

6. Lane Hutson 26 — Patrick Caisse (@PatrickCaisse) May 22, 2026

– Good news.